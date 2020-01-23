Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter finalize the divorce

advertisement

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have successfully completed their divorce. According to court records from TMZ, the two received the approval of a New Jersey judge for their final applications, including the distribution of the sale of their residence in Livingston, NJ. Hunter also gets the sale of a house he sold in Morristown, New Jersey, while Williams will keep a Florida home.

Hunter is also bought by his stake in the joint production company, but retains his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. Williams gets her furniture, minus a sculpture. After all, the separation was amicable, and the couple worked together on the set even after the divorce.

In her professional life, Williams recently came under fire for making comments about actor and activist Joaquin Phoenix and his physical appearance in the Oscar-nominated Joker during an episode of the Wendy Williams Show.

“He knows how he changes when he shaves [his beard] how he looks at you,” Williams said. “And he has the good nose that drops all the way down, as if he were happy with it, and so do I. If he cuts off his mustache, he has a hairline. He has one of these – what do you call it? Lip cleft, cleft Taste?”

Williams’ comments caused a major setback, including a petition from Change.org asking her to be released, which has received nearly 80,000 signatures since it started two weeks ago. Celebrities like Meghan McCain and Cher commented on Williams’ comments, which they thought were at best insensitive. View’s presenter mentioned her little sister, who was also born with a cleft palate, and said, “Making fun of someone who was born with it is just disgusting and cruel.”

Last week, Williams apologized on Twitter to Adam Bighill, a Canadian Football League player whose son was born with a cleft palate. The presenter also donated to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association and encouraged her fans to “learn more and support the Cleft community”.

In less serious news, Williams has also been accused of farting during her show last week. In the Friday segment “Hot Topics”, a muffled sound was transmitted via the microphone, which many fans thought was flatulence. To make matters even more suspicious, the innkeeper seemed to take a break at this point before clumsily continuing on with the segment.

