It resembles Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin HunterThe divorce is officially final, and this has been obtained by TMZ according to legal documents.

The former couple filed for divorce in April 2019, not long after it was announced that Hunter’s alleged mistress was Sharina Hudson had a baby. Neither of them will receive maintenance as part of their legal settlement agreement.

The documents said that Wendy will remain the sole owner of their previous shared production company, Wendy Inc., and the remaining business shares of Kevin will go to her. The two also agreed to distribute the profits from their New Jersey home evenly as soon as it sells. Moreover, they are each responsible for paying their own legal costs.

Hunter and Williams’ joint bank account goes to Williams and all Hunter shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. be transferred to Williams. She also remains the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Hunter received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams and a severance payment from Wendy, Inc. He also remains the owner of his companies and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce.

