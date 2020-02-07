GETTY IMAGES

Cameron Devlin and Jake Brimmer fight for the ball in midfield.

Ufuk Talay, Wellington Phoenix coach, called for A-League referees to match after right-back Tim Payne was beaten hard in Friday’s 2-4 loss to Perth Glory at HBF Park.

Payne was shown a second yellow by referee Adam Kersey after accidentally injuring Glory striker Nicholas D’Agostino in the 71st minute.

It was a costly call for the Phoenix, who, despite the best efforts of super submarine Gary Hooper, could not save a draw and have now dropped to fifth place.

Phoenix player Reno Piscopo lines up a shot.

“In my opinion, it is the referee’s opinion (but) at the end of the day that they don’t match their calls anyway,” Talay said.

“I think they have to be more consistent about what they do, that’s my opinion. The A-League is not a development league for referees because the players go out there and play for results and sometimes decisions affect the game.”

D’Agostino was about to launch a promising attack when it was stopped by Payne, who slipped and fouled the 21-year-old.

“It is an accident, whether there is minimal contact that he judges, whether they break off, and it is an opportunity for them to break and score.

“But like I said, you have to make a decision within seconds and he decided it was a yellow second.”

Talay’s disappointment with the lack of consistency resulted from an obvious foul on Cameron Devlin that went unpunished at the start of Friday’s game.

Jake Brimmer slipped in and caught the Phoenix midfielder, but was not sanctioned by referee Kersey. Devlin was then yellow card for a similar challenge moments later.

“At the end of the day, he has to make a decision, a quick decision about what he sees at the time. I just ask for consistency.

“Cameron Devlin had an early duel in which the player overtook and he obviously played the advantage, but in my opinion it is also a yellow card if he comes back to it.”

“I don’t see any difference between this attack and Cameron Devlin’s attack afterwards.”

Hooper, who had dropped for the speedster Jaushua Sotirio, made an immediate impression when he was unleashed in the second half. After D’Agostino’s 3-0 win, he scored two goals in quick succession to give a glimmer of hope.

But Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli doubtless put the result in the 90th minute with a breathtaking goal.

“I think we struggled to concede two goals in three minutes in the first half,” said Talay.

“We made changes in the second half and obviously scored a goal. Then sending in made it a lot more difficult for us.

“For me the guys showed a lot of pride and courage and they were still trying to get something out of the game.

“At the end of the day it’s always hard to lose, you don’t want to lose, but we’ll learn from it and keep going.”

Payne will now miss the crucial game of the coming week against Melbourne City at Eden Park in Auckland.

The 26-year-old has done a solid job and has taken the right-back position after incumbent Louis Fenton sustained a shoulder injury at the end of the season.

Returning midfielder Reno Piscopo is also in doubt after suffering a suspected thigh injury.

Perth Glory 4 (Tomislav Mrcela 43 ‘, Nicholas D’Agostino 45 + 1’, 54 ‘, Bruno Fornaroli 90’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Gary Hooper 68 ‘, 76’)

HT: 2-0