Wellington Firebirds join the Blaze and win the Twenty20 Super Smash

Wellington is the capital of Twenty20 cricket in 2020, with the Firebirds winning the men Super Smash and joining the Blaze, who made three women’s titles in a row earlier on Sunday.

The Firebirds held off the Auckland Aces in the Basin Reserve to claim their first title since 2016-17, putting runs on the board before steadily increasing the pressure with the ball.

Michael Bracewell and Logan van Beek scored 20 points in the final of the home team’s innings to bring them from 148-7 to 168-7, a late flurry that proved crucial.

The Aces then lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase of 169 and eventually lost 23 points, with Van Beek three and a few brilliant catches that helped limit the visitors to 146-9.

Cachopa won the throw for the Aces and chose to chase, remembering the dramatic elimination of Friday’s victory over the Otago Volts fresh in his mind.

McClenaghan batted in twice in power-play, removing Michael Pollard for eight out of five and Rachin Ravindra for 14 out of 11, but Devon Conway helped the Firebirds make it 47-2 after six overs.

Conway was the rock for the Firebirds, as he has been all season, helping them to get to 80-2 halfway through the stage with support from Tom Blundell, who shortly after fell 25 to 21.

McClenaghan caught the Conway prisoner in the 14th, while Cachopa took a stunning one-handed dive at cover to send the Firebirds star away for 49 out of 37 balls.

Jimmy Neesham continued to attack, but only managed to throw the ball off Ronnie Hira in the next over and was caught by Martin Guptill for 22 out of 13.

With five overs left, the Firebirds had dropped to 124-5, but they added 44 of the last five, including 20 of the last to dampen McClenaghan’s efforts.

Bracewell had scored less than one run this season, but his undefeated 23 out of 17 was an indispensable knock, while van Beek added 15 out of eight after Jamie Gibson and Peter Younghusband came and went cheap.

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

The 60 off 53 balls from Martin Guptill were not enough to get the Auckland Aces home.

McClenaghan finished 3-32 after taking 3-12 in his first three.

Mist rolled in when the Aces started their chase of 169, and they lost Colin Munro in the power play, caught behind Hamish Bennett for nine out of eight with help from the TV referee.

They had reached 42-1 at the end of the power-play, allowing the demand percentage to rise above nine runs per over, with Martin Guptill leading the way.

Jimmy Neesham removed Glenn Phillips with the first ball from the seventh, pulling one to Peter Younghusband in the depth for seven to seven.

Mark Chapman fell cheaply, also caught by Younghusband from the bowling of Ravindra for eight out of 10, and halfway through the stage the aces were 68-3 and still needed 101.

With the required run rate creeping toward 12 and above, or two runs per ball, the Aces needed something special, and Cachopa was determined to provide it, scoring a full throw from Neesham for six in the 14th over.

He fell in the next, however, caught by Conway while riding Beek on the ground at 25, and was followed by Robbie O’Donnell, who was given a lead to Blundell as he pulled before he came off the line.

With five left to go, the Aces needed 64 out of 30 – a slightly more difficult task than they did on Friday, when it was 60 out of 30.

Guptill played a patient game and raised his half century of 45 balls, but the mountain in front of him only got steeper.

Ronnie Hira was a hero for the Aces in the elimination final, but was left behind for three out of five by Van Beek and with three overs left, they needed 52 more.

Guptill reached 60 with six in the 18th, bent by Bennett, but was caught by van Beek at a deep mid-wicket and tried again to go the next ball, and that was it for the Aces’ hope.

Van Beek had to throw the ball up and then step across the border and back inside to remove Guptill and he repeated the attempt to send Ben Horne off for six two balls later.

MARTY MELVILLE / PHOTOSPORT

Devon Conway scored top for the Firebirds with 49.

Men’s super smash, final

Wellington Firebirds 168-7 (Devon Conway 49 out of 37, Tom Blundell 25 out of 21, Michael Bracewell 23 out of 17; Mitchell McClenaghan 3-32) defeated the Auckland Aces 146-9 (Martin Guptill 60 out of 53; Logan van Beek 3-28, Hamish Bennett 3-34) with 22 runs.

