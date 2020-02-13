Like his father David, Solomon, like us, gradually fell into grave sin, “by sliding slowly because it is a stunned fall. You don’t even notice, but you’re slowly slipping. Things are relativized and loyalty to God is lost. “

Pope Francis made this warning at the morning mass at Casa Santa Marta and considered the daily reading that reports, “When Solomon was old, his wives had turned their hearts to strange gods, and his heart was not entirely with the Lord, his god. “

Solomon’s women came from other peoples and had their own gods, the Pope explained, “and how often do we forget the Lord and start dealing with other gods: money, vanity, pride. But this is happening slowly and without God’s grace everything is lost. “

Pope Francis then recalled Psalm 106 to underline how “mingling with the nations” and serving their idols means becoming secular and pagan.

For us, this slippery slide in life is aimed at worldliness. This is the grave sin: “E.Everyone does it. Do not worry; obviously it’s not ideal, but … ”

We use these words to justify ourselves at the price of losing our loyalty to the only God. They are modern idols. Let us consider this sin of worldliness, the loss of the authenticity of the gospel, the authenticity of the Word of God and the love of God who gave his life for us. There is no way to maintain a good relationship with God and the devil.

At the end of his sermon, Pope Francis invited us to ask the Lord for mercy to stop us when we notice that our hearts have started to slide.

Let us ask the Lord for grace to understand when our hearts weaken and start to slide so that we can stop. His grace and love will stop this slide if we ask for it in prayer.