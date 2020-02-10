The beautiful Tolu and her groom, Lekan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of her friends and family. The wedding was everything they had ever dreamed of and more. The venue, Pristine Chapel Lakeside, GA, was spot on. The moment and the people were just perfect. Your wedding gave us this fresh and fun garden chic wedding. The reception was also a hit and totally fun for everyone.

Their traditional engagement was a simple ceremony in which they celebrated the love they had for each other after the Yoruba custom. Did you have fun? We can tell from the pictures.

You should definitely see your love story and the shoot before the wedding on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Traditional engagement

Credits

material: @fabriq_star

gels: @maryshine_pro

Form: @barkeiabeauty

Tailoring: @sassycoutureintl

dress: @WinnieCouture

Bride makeup: @killakosmetiks

cake: @ba_fauxcakes

Photography:@FotosByFola

Bride’s hairdresser: @ Rowe_thestylist

Bridesmaids makeup: @ksummah and @makeupanahya

Bridesmaids dresses: @peridotofficial

Bridesmaids hair: @vanitytrap

Bride robe: @Robes_by_msasoebi

videography: @billymediavideography