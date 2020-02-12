UNSPLASH

A study by researchers from the University of Sydney found that areas of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease are protected for one year after training.

Lifting weights can help protect the brain from degeneration, and its benefits persist many months after training, according to Australian research.

The study published in NeuroImage: Clinical found that six months of strength training led to cognitive improvements in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and significantly slowed down neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s.

Worldwide, 47 million people suffer from dementia, and it is estimated that this number will increase to 150 million by 2050.

Movement is known to benefit cognition, but there is very little research into the effects on older adults with MCI who are able to do their daily activities but are forgetful and more prone to dementia.

For the new study, 100 participants with MCI were randomly assigned to one of four different interventions.

The bi-weekly supervised sessions, which lasted six months, consisted of strength and computer-assisted cognition training, strength training (gradually increasing the load with free weights and exercise equipment) alone, computer-assisted cognition training alone or a “double control condition” consisting of stretching and watching videos.

Participants were assessed at the beginning of the study, at the end of the six months, and then again after 18 months using MRI, physical, metabolic and cognitive tests.

“At the end of the six months there was a significant effect on cognition … for anyone who resisted,” said lead author Professor Michael Valenzuela, head of the regenerative neuroscience group at the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Center.

The main message is that we can reduce our risk of dementia by changing our lifestyle. Exercise is very important.

One year after the end of the program, the researchers found that the “cognitive benefits” were retained and volume losses in the hippocampus were largely prevented by the participants in the strength training group. It did not seem to matter whether the participants continued their training during this time or not.

“There appears to be a delayed brain effect that is specifically related to the six-month workout,” said Valenzuela.

The cognitive training group showed an improvement in memory after six months, but the effect was “not so strong” after 18 months, while the group that did both cognitive and strength training had no statistically significant results after 18 months.

“We expected the two things to be better than both, but we didn’t see that,” said Valenzuela. “Our working hypothesis is that we may have overloaded the participants with the double intervention of 45 minutes of strength training and then … 45 minutes of brain training. In my opinion, you probably have to clear these things out and put a rest day in between.”

Aerobics and strength training have common biological mechanisms, but they also have some specific mechanisms, said Valenzuela. It was still too early to determine whether one type of training was more beneficial than the other.

“Exercise stimulates a whole cocktail of biological changes in the bloodstream,” he said.

“Strength training specifically promotes anti-inflammatory mechanisms in the body … and it strengthens your bones more specifically than aerobic (but) how you lift a barbell to improve the hippocampus is not clear at the moment.”

Studies in rodents have shown that exercise stimulates the arousal and alertness centers in the brain.

“The brain centers that underlie arousal or vigilance are deep in the brain and have direct connections to the same areas of the hippocampus that we found to be protected,” said Valenzuela, speculating that this route could help explain the results.

Rob Newton, professor at the Exercise Medicine Research Institute at Edith Cowan University, says: “This is excellent research.”

“Any physical activity is beneficial,” added Newton. “Heavy weight training promotes more mechanisms for potential neuroprotection such as BDNF and testosterone.”

Valenzuela added: “The main message is that we can reduce our risk of dementia by changing our lifestyle. Exercise is very important.”