Get ready, Memphis Heads: The Beale Street Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2020 and includes some well-known names.

Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins and 311, along with The 1975, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia and The Avett Brothers are at the top of the bill.

Some other notable artists include Deftones, Lindsey Buckingham, Noel Gallagher, the Manchester Orchestra and Rival Sons. But there is a mix of genres across the cast, including Leon Bridges, AJR, Nelly and Portgual. The man, Brittany Howard, of Monsters and Men, Stonebwoy, Young Dolph, Dirty Honey, Waka Flocka Flame and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Here’s the rest of the lineup

The festival takes place from May 1st to 3rd at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tennessee. Tickets are available now and start at $ 55 for a day pass, $ 145 for a three-day pass, and $ 699 for a VIP package. Stages and fixed times will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you can’t catch Deftones or Weezer on Beale Street, both bands will be on tour later this year. Weezer will be on the huge Hella Mega Tour through Europe, Great Britain, the USA, Australia and New Zealand from June (tickets can be found here). Deftones will tour with Gojira and Poppy from July.

And both Deftones and The Smashing Pumpkins have planned releases for this year. Chino Moreno of Deftones has confirmed that the follow-up to Gore 2016 will be released this year. The Smashing Pumpkins are also planning to release a double album.

“I’ve been working on it for over a year,” said Billy Corgan to the Tennessee. “There are currently 21 songs and we will release it as a double this year.”

He described it as a “classic”. Let’s throw everything on the wall and see what happens.

