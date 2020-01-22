advertisement

POLICE REPORTS

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report anonymous crime information.

MAN SCREAMING: Caller at McDonald’s on North Orchard Avenue reported at 12:21 a.m. on January 15 that a man was yelling outside. An officer responded and advised the man against entering the site.

WOMAN WITH PLYWOOD: Caller on Hospital Drive reported at 4:54 am on January 15 that a woman seemed to have taken plywood on a cart. An officer responded and contacted the woman who said she was returning to the store to “talk to them about saving the plywood.”

PANHANDLER: Caller on Airport Park Boulevard reported at 10:12 a.m. on January 15 that a pan handler for Staples was knocking on windows. An officer responded and the person left after being informed of city codes.

BREAK-IN WORKER: An officer responded Thursday at 12:43 a.m. to 1100 block on Elm Street for an alarm notification and reported the area silent upon arrival and departure.

BREAK-IN WORKER: An officer responded Thursday at 1:14 PM to block 100 of South School Street for an alert and reported the building securely.

BREAK-IN WORKER: An officer responded Thursday at 1:27 a.m. to block 1100 on South Dora Street for a report of an alarm and reported the building securely.

BREAK-IN WORKER: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Airport Park Boulevard on Thursday at 1:35 am for a report of an alarm and found the building safe.

BURGLARY ALARM: An alarm was reported in the 100 block of East Gobbi Street at 3:46 PM on Thursday; the alarm company canceled the response.

WORK KNIFE AT TREES: Caller on the corner of South State and Gobbi streets reported at 1:50 PM. Thursday a man threw a large knife in trees. An officer responded and found a man with a pocket knife and no worries.

STOLEN CHECKS: Caller at a company in the 500 block of South Orchard Avenue reported at 3:41 PM Thursday those checks were stolen and cashed. An officer recorded a report.

PAIR FIGHT: Caller in a motel in the 1000 block of South State Street reported on Friday at 3.50 p.m. that a couple had been fighting in a room for the past four hours. An officer responded and found the area silent. At 4.23 a caller in the same motel reported that tenants “slammed walls and slammed doors.” The same officer responded and advised all parties involved.

CHILDREN WITH CANNABIS: Caller at Pomolita Middle School reported on Friday at 9:33 AM that three young people had cannabis there. An officer responded and arrested two young people for possession of cannabis on campus. They were quoted and released.

TRAFFIC LIGHTS DAMAGED: Caller on the corner of East Perkins Street and South Orchard Avenue reported on Friday at 10.30 a large rig had damaged the traffic lights. An officer recorded a report.

