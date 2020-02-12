GASLECK: The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded twice to the 2400 block on North State Street on Monday for a reported gas leak. The first call was made at 11:11 p.m. February 10 by a passerby who reports a smell of gas, but nothing was found at the scene. On February 11, at 12:34 p.m., a member of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported that it smelled of gas, and when the UVFA staff answered again, they could hear and smell gas. Pacific Gas and Electric employees were called for on-site repairs and the road was temporarily closed.

DUI: An official stopped a vehicle in the 100 block on South Main Street at 2:02 a.m. on February 1 and arrested 29-year-old Jose D. Reynoso from Vallejo on suspicion of driving under the influence of the driver. Ukiah 45-year-old Jose D. Reynoso was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. Both were sent to the Mendocino County Prison.

BICYCLIST IN DRIVE-THRU: The Taco Bell call on North State Street reported at 3:20 am on February 1 that a man on a bicycle in the drive-through refused to go. An officer replied, but the man left before arriving.

CAT ON ROOF: The call at Oak Manor Court reported on February 1 at 11:34 a.m. that there was a dead cat on a roof. An officer replied and brought the animal to the shelter.

SUSPECTED VEHICLE: Callers reported at 1:58 p.m. February 1 that a suspect vehicle was running on the Rail Trail behind the Grace Hudson Museum and blankets were covering the windows. An officer replied, but the vehicle was gone.

STREET RACERS: Callers near the Lockwood and Garrett drives report at 10:51 p.m. February 1 that vehicles are racing in the area. The information was passed on to patrol officers.

NEIGHBOR’S SPINNING DONUTS: Caller on 1600 Elm Street block, reported at 10:59 p.m. February 1 that a neighbor on the street “spins donuts” and makes threatening statements when asked to stop. An official replied and “advised the ruthless driver.”

DUI ARREST: An official stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 northbound on North State Street on February 2nd at 1:53 am and arrested Clint B. Jackson, 56, of Ukiah, on suspicion of being under the driver’s influence drive. He was sent to the district prison.

DUI ARREST: An officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 northbound on River Street on February 2nd at 1:57 a.m. and arrested Julio C. Cisneros-Garcia [28] from Ukiah on suspicion of being under the influence of the driver to drive. He was quoted and released.

DEATH: An officer replied to the 800 block of Cindee Drive at 12:19 p.m. February 2 and took a report of a death.

PORTA-POTTY EXTENDED: Callers in the 600 block of North Spring Street answered at 1:12 p.m. February 2 that five children had pushed over a potty. An official replied and reported that there was no harm and the children were gone.

WOMAN WALKING ON THE STREET: An official contacted a woman who was walking in the middle of the street at 500 block on South State Street at 3:01 a.m. on February 3, and reported that she agreed to walk on the sidewalk to go.

WAREHOUSE: Callers on the 200 block of Talmage Road reported an ongoing problem with a temporary warehouse and people leaving garbage there at 9:47 a.m. on February 3. An official received a report on the illegal storage of camping equipment.

STOP SIGN MISSING: The caller on the corner of Waugh Lane and East Gobbi Street reported at 10:22 on February 3 that a sign was missing and the vehicles did not stop.

VEHICLE HIT FENCE: Callers on block 100 of North Harrison Street answered at 9:22 p.m. February 2 that a vehicle drove through a fence. An official replied and arrested Earl House Jr. from Fort Bragg, without age, on suspicion of driving under the driver’s influence. He was quoted and released.

