Wednesday meetings

Care provider series: On Wednesday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at North Coast Opportunities, 413 N. State St. 1-800-834-1636 x100.

Cancer Support / Book Discussion Group: Meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm at the Cancer Resource Centers of the Ukiah Office in Mendocino County. 391-1447.

Bereavement Support Group: On Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1390 Laurel Ave., Ukiah. Free program. 456-3295.

Gamblers Anonymous Group: Every Wednesday from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM, at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah. 489-0963

Ukiah Elks Lodge # 1728 Meetings: Second and fourth Wednesday of every month, at 7 p.m., at 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah. Call 462-1728 for more information.

Soroptimist International of Ukiah: Meet the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, from noon to 1 pm, at Slam Dunk Pizza, 720 N. State St., Ukiah. www.siukiah.com; siukiah@soroptimist.net; 468-7983.

