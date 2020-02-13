Wichita state catcher Ross Cadena started 54 games last season. (Photo courtesy)

Eric Wedge’s first eight months as a baseball coach in the state of Wichita relied heavily on his presence, his words, his reputation as the leader of the 1989 NCAA champions and a former major league player and manager.

“Everything he says hits hard,” said catcher Ross Cadena. “It’s emotional, it comes from the deep.”

Wedge spoke to his players about concentration and responsibility and asked them to hit the target with throws in the chest and keep the locker room clean. He spoke to boosters, civic groups and the media on topics ranging from the pace of play to the new artificial turf, weight room and club house of the Eck stadium.

On Thursday, the Shockers took a 615-mile bus ride to Natchitoches, La., Where they open the season against Northwestern State on Friday. It’s a nine-hour signal that it’s time to turn words into real actions.

The Shockers, 28-31 last year, are most recently selected at the American Athletic Conference. This is not a season for high goals. It is a time of improvement in which a business method is established that will at best lead to a successful baseball both in 2020 and beyond.

On Friday, Wedge will eventually gather the Shockers at Brown-Stroud Field. Even though he said he didn’t plan his last words before the games counted, he knows the news. He says these words will recall his message from spring training as manager of the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners and his message from autumn training with the Shockers.

“I know that I am very keen to go out and enjoy the ride, enjoying the process,” he said. “Don’t worry about the results. Focus on what you need to do and get your job done. Have fun with it. Can’t stress this enough.”

Winning is of course fun. Wedge’s conversations and practices have meant something here in the past six months. During a recent training, he reminded the shockers of his goals as they worked on the infield defense.

“Throw it to the body.”

“What did you think of – repeat it every day.”

“Keep doing. Hard hop. Athletic. I like this.”

Wedge wants the Shockers to play a crisp, fast type of baseball, which means good defense and throwing punches. Nothing affects performance more than sloppy defense and walks. The Shockers say that they are improved in both areas. Last season, they went an average of 5.2 batters per nine innings, the second worst rate in the conference.

Wichita State baseball coach Eric Wedge takes the Shockers on the road to open the season. (Photo courtesy).

“I’ve definitely seen a big improvement,” said senior pitcher Preston Snavely. “We walked very minimally this autumn, while in the (last) spring we ran people left and right. It depends on our throwing program, where our mistakes don’t have to be two feet, but two inches. The boys really went shopping every day to chase themselves, throw it over the plate and throw it in the box, Coach says. “

Last season’s Fielding percentage of 0.965 was seventh at the nine team conference. Shocker trainers emphasize the basics of baseball in every training – starting with the right catch with a precise throw to focus and footwork.

The most important thing, according to Cadena, is to fix bugs immediately so they don’t become bad habits that can ruin a game, weekend, or season. The shockers call it stacking good moments on top of each other and stacking good practices on top of those moments.

“When someone slips in practice, the captains speak to them, so there is never a lack of focus in practice,” said Cadena. “We are now doing a better job than ever before. We are addressing it right there so that it will not continue throughout the training and practice will gradually deteriorate.”

Snavely will start the series finale on Sunday. Newcomer Jake Hamilton, a transfer from Rose State College, starts on Friday. Junior Liam Eddy is the Saturday starter.

Hamilton, a junior, led the NJCAA with 137 rashes and an average of 16.8 rashes per nine innings. Hamilton rested his arm during the fall, so fans had no chance to see him in a scrum.

“He’s playing a little catching up this spring,” Wedge said. “Very intoxicating, clever. Serious about his routine and how important it is to him. He has a lot of life in baseball. “

The Shockers open their home game against Texas Southern on February 21. All three games in the series take place on Cox Yurview Kansas.