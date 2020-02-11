February is National Heart Awareness Month and we hear from Dr. Pranav Loyalka from Houston Heart to hear his suggestions on how we can stay healthy.

During our Web chat on February 13, 2020, Speaker Dr. Pranav Loyalka deals with issues such as stress, diet and exercise that can affect your heart. He will also talk more about serious heart problems such as heart attack, heart failure and their prevention.

Speaker: Pranav Loyalka, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Pranav Loyalka received his Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry (Magna Cum Laude) from Harvard University and a degree in Medicine from the Medical Faculty of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He studied internal medicine and pediatrics at the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a scholarship for cardiology and interventional cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Loyalka is a specialist in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology as well as congenital heart diseases in adults. Dr. Loyalka specializes in advanced heart failure and transplantation, congenital heart disease, heart transplantation, high-risk interventional cardiology, mechanical support, and structural heart disease.

