Weather warning Tuesday in the UAE - News

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday urged motorists to be careful and strictly follow traffic rules because of the possibility of fog formations from Monday evening to Tuesday morning

In a statement, NCM stated that visibility over a number of internal and coastal areas is expected to fall from 12:00 to 9:00 Tuesday.

NCM reported late night rain in parts of the UAE.

Humid, cloudy weather is expected in the next five days

According to the NCM, the weather forecast for the next five days is damp and partly cloudy, with a chance of fog or fog formations.

The weather is humid in the morning with fog or fog over some internal areas and partly cloudy, especially over the sea and to the north with a chance of light rainfall far to the north. Wind: Northwestern, moderate to fresh wind, especially above the sea, with a speed of 20 – 30 that reaches 40 km / hour.

On Wednesday, the weather remains humid in the morning over some internal areas and fairly to partly cloudy with convection clouds forming eastwards with a chance of rain. Southeast to northeast, light to moderate wind, with a speed of 20 – 30 to 42 km / hour.

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

