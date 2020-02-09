The relative humidity increases at night.



According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), the weather on Sunday will generally be partly cloudy and have an increased relative humidity during the night.

Gentle to moderate south-east to south-west winds, which become northwest on Monday morning. The relative humidity increases at night and in the early morning.

On Saturday, the highest temperature measured in Barakah at 3:30 p.m. was 33.1 ° C, while the lowest temperature measured in Raknah at 5:30 a.m. was 7.7 ° C.

The sea becomes easy to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and easy to moderate in Oman.