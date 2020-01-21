Weather in Houston: inconsistent frost overnight, wet weather on Wednesday

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Jack Frost will pay another visit to southeast Texas overnight. Temperatures will drop again on Tuesday morning until the 1930s and cause frost on roofs, vehicles and grassy areas. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says you want to protect your cold-sensitive plants and offer warm protection to animals.

On Tuesday the clouds return before our next rain maker. On Wednesday, the rain probabilities return with maximum values ​​that are just under 50 degrees. Travis says we can expect steady rain all day. On Thursday there can be thunderstorms before sunrise, as our next cold front breaks in. The total amount of rainfall averages 1 to 2 inches. At this point, no severe weather is expected, but according to Travis, flooding of individual roads is possible, especially in the coastal regions. It rained 3 to 6 inches last Saturday.

The sun returns on Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system that blows on Sunday will bring back thick clouds and a few showers.

