HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – We still have a dark day to go before the sun returns to Houston. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says a warm front off the coast will try to push inland overnight, resulting in thicker fog and light showers, especially south of I-10. The fog could become dense in some places, so take a little more time for morning commuting.

A stronger cold front is expected to continue through Wednesday, and this front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. Travis says that most of the rain will hit us between 6 a.m. and 12 noon, with the higher chances of rain being north of I-10. As soon as the front pulls through around noon, drier air flows in and reduces the chance of rain in the afternoon. On Wednesday evening the sky finally clears up. The sun and cooler temperatures return on Thursday and Valentine’s Day. In the morning it is colder, on Friday morning it is the upper 30s.

Travis says he should enjoy the sun Thursday and Friday because the clouds will recede on Saturday and the chance of rain will increase when we start the next week.

