The temperatures will gradually drop.



Drivers were asked to exercise caution, as thick fog covered many parts of the country on Monday morning and visibility increased to less than 1,000 meters.

Fog has been reported over Al Ain Airport, Sweihan and in Ras Alkhaimah.

As part of today’s forecast, the NCM announced that the weather in the United Arab Emirates today may be fair with partly cloudy, partly cloudy and partly gradually decreasing temperatures.

The NCM has warned seafarers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf because the wind is still fresh to strong and is up to 55 km / h.

The ocean will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman.

