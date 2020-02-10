<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cstress%2Cconfusion%2Coverall-negative%2Cgun-shows%2Csecond-amendment%2Carizona-legislature%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion%2Fcolumnists_montini&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fej-montini&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Every year the problem of the abolition of weapon free zones arises. It depends on what is reasonable.

It happens every year. The legislature, which has tried in the last legislative period to abolish “weapon-free” zones and either misfire, fired gaps or simply shoot yourself in the feet, reloads its legislative weapons and fires again.

There is nothing they want more than to please the gun lobby.

This time we have draft Senate 1664, which states in part that a “government agency that establishes a weapon-free zone is responsible for any damage claimed by a person who is harmed by criminal behavior in the weapon-free zone if it is reasonable Person would believe that having a firearm could have helped the person defend themselves against criminal behavior. “

The law, which has been proposed by a number of republican legislators, does not define what it means by a “reasonable person”.

Before we get into SB1664, however, we should first ask ourselves whether their assumption about average people with weapons is reasonable in any way.

These lawmakers consider it reasonable to assume that an average person carrying a weapon, when suddenly encountering a situation of great danger, tension, and in all likelihood of mass confusion, acts in the cool, calm manner of an individual comprehensively Trained in dealing with such situations. Such as law enforcement officers.

Even police officers have low hit rates

I would guess that sensible people would disagree with this premise.

Reasonable people would rather expect an average person with a gun to act less cool or calm than a police officer, for example.

What gives the average person what percentage of success?

Well, those who deal with such things do not report particularly high hit rates even for trained specialists.

The people who know what they’re doing are still missing their intended goals … a lot.

In 2006, Arizona State University criminologist Michael D. White conducted a multi-jurisdiction study, concluding: “Hit rates vary widely between law enforcement agencies, but rarely exceed 50 percent. Examination of the accuracy of shooters is exposed the Hollywood myth of police officers with overwhelming sharpness who can shoot suspects in the shoulder or leg or shoot weapons out of the hands of the suspects. “

A recent study investigated 149 incidents in which police officers have been shot in Dallas over several years. The hit rate fluctuated somewhat from year to year, but was again around 50%.

These are many random walks

Some officers were outstanding in their accuracy. However, the researchers also found that half of the 354 cartridges fired at suspects were “completely inaccurate”.

These are many random walks.

It seems reasonable to me that the hit rate for an average person in a similar situation with high stress and chaos would drop significantly below 50%.

And where would these random walks lead?

In the past I have spoken to a woman named Dolores Heil several times, whose 25-year-old daughter Susan Dina was shot in the valley to attend a wedding. Susan was sitting by the pool of a mesa motel when an average person with a gun left a nearby bar and shot at some guys who had caused a problem. He missed the men and hit Susan.

There was nothing sensible about what happened.

A reasonable weapon show rule

With regard to weapon-free zones, however, it may be best to follow the example of those who deal with weapons and who are undisputed believers in the broadest rights of the second amendment.

Later this month, Crossroads of the West will host a major weapon show at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

The company hosts numerous large shows like this in several states. Thousands of firearm enthusiasts take part. These are men and women who know more about weapons than anyone. Experienced athletes, shooters who are familiar with the correct maintenance and handling of firearms. People who are very familiar with the safety rules.

And yet these weapon shows are essentially weapon-free zones.

For customers wishing to take guns to a gun show, the Crossroads website says, “Please make sure the gun is unloaded before entering the building and take it to our gun control table at the exhibition entrance for inspection. You clarify it with a nylon strap and deactivate the action. No loaded firearms and no loaded magazines are allowed in any Crossroads weapon show. Your personal safety is our top priority while you are at the trade fair. “

I don’t know anything about you, but to me it sounds very … reasonable.

