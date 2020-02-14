Thousands of Algerians marched on Friday, a year since the weekly protests began, demanding a complete overhaul of the ruling elite, an end to corruption, and the withdrawal of the army from politics.

“We will not stop,” sang a crowd in the center of the capital, Algiers, despite a large police presence.

Last year, demonstrators changed the face of Algeria’s power structure, causing the overthrow of a veteran president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and the arrest of dozens of leaders, including a once-untouchable former intelligence chief.

While the new president released those detained in the protests, set up a constitutional amendment and offered talks to the opposition, much of the old ruling elite remains.

The leaderless protest movement, known as “Hirak”, is demanding more concessions, including the release of more activists and the resignation of senior figures from power positions.

“Our hirak is tireless. We are ready to continue walking for months,” said Yazid Chabi, a 23-year-old student on central Didouche Mourad street in central Algiers.

However, the number of demonstrators has declined since the presidential elections in December, according to the weekly marches.

Algeria’s Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad speaks before the National Assembly in the capital Algiers on February 11, 2020

Hirak rejected the election and deemed inadmissible any vote that took place while the old ruling elite was in power and while the military was involved in politics.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former president who was seen by the demonstrators as part of the old elite, was elected, but turnout was only 40 percent, official statistics say.

Even without the political unrest, his new government is facing a difficult business year in which energy revenues are falling rapidly and government finances are hit hard.

Chabi, who is studying law, said he had no expectation of finding work after graduation. “The Algerians have only received promises. Nothing has improved in recent years because corruption still exists,” he said.

Two former prime ministers, several ex-ministers and prominent businessmen were arrested after anti-graft investigations following protests demanding the persecution of people involved in corruption.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said this week that corruption and mismanagement have created a “delicate” economic situation for Algeria, an OPEC member country that is also negatively impacted by falling global oil prices.