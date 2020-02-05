Advertisement

Gedoni has linessss!

His fiance, Khafi, recently opened her merchandise shop, The Khafi Shop, and congratulated her Gedoni lyrically.

He shared her photo on her Instagram, wrote:

Not just because it’s Wednesday

:

Not just because of the things that I feel for you, but because of the things that I only feel for you. 🌹🖤

:

Not just for the many beautiful things you do and do for me; but because of the many little things you don’t even know you’re doing.

Congratulations, love to start your #acupofkhafimugs @ thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿

:

#Ediye #WCW # support system # everything and more

#Godpikin

I love you forever and one more day # mySunshine💋🌹💋

A contribution by GEDONI EKPATA (@gedoni) on February 5, 2020 at 00:42 PST

