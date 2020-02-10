In just a few weeks, Ryan Hurd and his wife Maren Morris will be parents for the first time when they greet their son in the world. The busy singer-songwriters are more than willing to take on their new role and already believe they will find a way to reconcile all roles before their baby arrives.

“Maren and I are very busy, but it feels like we have some control over our lives right now,” Hurd told CMT. “When you first start playing country music, you are at the mercy of the calendar and have no control over where to stay. People fill your day with work. That’s exactly what you need.” But now we both have it in a very special way. We don’t feel like we’re missing anything, and we don’t feel like we have to say yes to everything.

“It’s a really healthy way to get a child around this circus,” he continued. “We’ll still do our job and write songs and play shows, but we’ll have a life. I feel like we’re both really ready.”

Morris has already said that she intends to take her child on the trip, which she thinks is best for her family.

“It’s a real life! You know no other way,” said Morris Taste of Country. “I think that’s why it really felt possible at this point in my career … I can do that without feeling like the new kid on the block.”

“I think it will be cool if this baby grows up on the street, and that’s a normal thing,” she added. “I heard that they never sleep better because a bus naturally rocks and produces white noise.”

Hurd hopes to be the father he had. He admits that he had some pretty big shoes to fill.

“He was always so present,” bragged the “To a T” singer. “My parents both live now [in Nashville] and although you say that you will do things differently if you have your own children, my parents have always been very present and supportive. So I just want to be so present, like my father always did for my own child.

“They drove me here to go to college thinking they didn’t work in country music,” he continued. “But then I did a degree in sociology. It’s not what they expected, but they still supported me. And here I go all the way back to what I always wanted to do for work and for a calling . “

Photo credit: Getty / Taylor Hill