Why are the executive golf courses in The Villages deteriorating so badly?

The conditions of the greens and tea boxes have worsened year by year over the past 3-5 years and are now the worst I have seen in my 12 years here. Churchill, Belmont, Pimlico, Hawkes Bay, Saddlebrook and Sweetgum are just a few of the courses with unplayable greens.

The new head of golf, who was hired last year, promised us better conditions, but conditions continued to deteriorate. We invested in this community years ago because of the free, well-kept executive golf courses.

Now we are told I know the course is terrible, but what do you want for free! I actually had an ambassador who apologized to me for the pitiful conditions at the second hole in Hawkes Bay. What can we do to turn things around? Any ideas?

Al Rickis

Village of the orange blossom gardens