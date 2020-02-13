If you know, you know, at least for Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. The couple developed from a friend to a cohabitation in less than a time, a decision that may seem premature, but makes sense for the couple.

“We literally moved from one night to moving in,” Pearce recalled Nashville Lifestyles. “It was kind of” if you know you know “.”

Pearce loved Ray for years after meeting a group of friends for the first time, though most of that affection came from a distance.

“He doesn’t really remember meeting me, but I remember he was super hot,” said Pearce. “I was still working in retail, so I remember thinking, ‘Oh my god, who’s up with Michael Ray? He’s so hot.'”

Five years later, Pearce had changed a lot, allowing her to interact more with Ray, though it took him a while to get the hint that she had feelings for him.

“I got a record deal and started playing shows with him and just thought about him too much,” said Pearce. “I didn’t even know him, so I wrote him straight on Instagram and started commenting on his stories, and we did that for a while. Then it turned into a text message and then we hung out one night and that was it.”

That one night turned into a four-hour marathon in which stories were exchanged, followed by a trip to Nashville Palace, where both quickly fell in love. But even now that they are married, there are still challenges to be overcome, especially when both are traveling so much.

“It’s hard,” Ray admitted. “There are still difficult times with travel. This is exactly how it will be for a family with one person who travels half as much as we do. So if two people are away 140 days a year, there will be these difficult times.” At the beginning we made the decision to communicate too much and to say: “Hey, that’s just the way it is.”

“I think we met that first night and both left for two weeks the day after,” he added. “It forces you to really get to know the person because you are on the phone and there is no distraction.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz