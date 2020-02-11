The heads of state and government of the north have welcomed the Prime Minister’s vow to build the high-speed north – but fear cost cuts, a lack of timing, and the apparent failure to implement a plan for Piccadilly.

During a rousing speech by the British House of Commons on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for massive rail investments in northern cities – for both the HS2 and East-West rail links to Greater Manchester and beyond.

According to Johnson, High Speed ​​North would be an integrated master plan to build both HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail – lines connecting the northern cities – as quickly and inexpensively as possible.

Johnson added: “I draw a clear line under the past mismanagement – HS2 needs to be deployed more efficiently and cost-effectively so that communities, especially those in the north, feel their benefits faster.”

He also pledged £ 5bn to improve bus and bike connections outside London and to improve local roads.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

However, an independent report on HS2’s direction by Douglas Oakervee, which was also released on Tuesday, recommended that the northern section 2b of the high-speed line be stopped for a six-month review.

This would partially evaluate “real cost-cutting opportunities”.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, declined to pause and told the Secretary General that the government would take the time to work with Transport for the North to integrate the northern sections of HS2 with the east-west connections.

While the Oakervee report provided a summer 2020 completion date for the new plan, Mr. Shapps was unable to provide a schedule for it.

The promised PM HS2 will take place in the north

(Image: PA)

Leading politicians in the north welcome plans to revolutionize transport, but fear that the lack of detail is the devil and that the region may be left behind with a poor quality railroad compared to the London stage.

Also the lack of a fixed schedule and Mr. Johnson’s failure to mention in his speech either the plan for an underground station in Piccadilly or the decisive addition of platforms 15 and 16 to the existing hub – despite name-checking upgrades to other key points such as Bristol East.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told MEN that he “very much welcomed the integration of HS2 with east-west connections, but” reservations “include the lack of an obligation to redesign Piccadilly for north connections and HS2, a confirmation for the quality of the routes and a clear schedule.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He added: “The timetable is worrying. You sent a very firm timetable for the London to Birmingham route, but there was no such timetable for the north.

“The Prime Minister came here and promised to follow the route from Manchester to Leeds quickly, but has never specified exactly what that means. We want a schedule for all of this.”

To reduce costs, he added: “This practically gives you a different railroad than the one built between London and Birmingham.”

To Mr. Johnson’s failure to mention platforms 15 and 16 in Piccadilly – up to £ 1bn to repair a bottleneck in the north – he added, “It’s ready to shovel, and yet they’re still hauling.”

Artist’s impression of an HS2 train on the Birmingham and Fazeley Viaduct, which is part of the proposed route for the HS2 high-speed train system

(Image: PA)

He said the prime minister failed to mention the Bradford section of the route. The government fears that the existing Hudderfsfield line will be modernized instead of investing in a new line.

Chris Manka, regional chair for the Northwest of the Federation of Small Businesses, also expressed concern about the review of the northern part.

He said: “What we don’t want to see is that the larger northern area only gets the remaining crumbs off the plate and ultimately a second class system compared to the south.” We urgently need a “leveled” rail system with much greater capacity and significantly improved connectivity from east to west to enable everyone to travel more sustainably. ”

Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps denied there would be a break, but could not offer a schedule, budget, or guarantee Piccadilly would get the upgrade he needed.

He added, “We disagree with the use of the pause or review language. We believe this is the wrong language. We ask the National Infrastructure Commission to consider how this can best be integrated. It happens because Northern Powerhouse Rail was not invented when HS2 first came on the market. We have to take into account things like the route to Manchester, the direction of the stations and things like that. “

However, there is no guarantee that Manchester will get the Piccadilly station it deserves

(Image: Mark Waugh)

But he admitted that compromises would be made along the north route, and when asked if Piccadilly would get a subway station and platforms 15 and 16, he added: “Different cities will want different things.

“We need to work with the leaders of the North to prioritize what is wanted and what is practical.

“I’m not saying that we are definitely going to continue with x or y because we are waiting for further investigation and reports from the Mayor of Manchester and the City Council. This is the next stage in the process. It is all part of the same question.” “

When asked about a schedule for completing the integration work, he said that it was “months not years”.

He said that he had launched a consultation on the Manchester-Leeds route and was waiting for the northern heads of government to respond. “It’s not like the government is holding things up or pulling their feet back and forth. We need to work together on these things.”

Anthony Smith, managing director of the independent monitoring company Transport Focus, said that cost control is “crucial” to avoid the public paying through higher rail tariffs.

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the Oakervee Review allows a federated and modernized railroad for the north.

Work on the first phase of HS2 from London to Birmingham begins in April.

Mr. Johnson said a minister would be appointed to undertake the project.