Kristi McIntyre, on the right, drowned on Oakura Beach, south of New Plymouth, after she and her husband Danny Brouwers were swept away on the left at a distance of 500 meters.

An evening swimming at the end of a summer camping holiday turned into a tragedy for a Tauranga couple when they misjudged a quick rip and were dragged 500 meters off the coast.

On the last day of the annual camping holiday of Danny Brouwers and wife Kristi McIntyre it rained all day, before the weather rose in the afternoon.

The couple wanted to take their first dive into Oakura Beach, south of New Plymouth, before leaving the next day to work in Tauranga again.

Brewers and McIntyre grew up in Taranaki, were both familiar with the beach and had spent the last three summers camping in the Oakura Beach Holiday Park, usually 4-5 days.

“It had been cold in recent days, but we definitely wanted to take a dip before we went home,” Brouwers said.

“It was nice and the sea looked good.”

Around 7.30 p.m. on Monday, they waded into the surf in their surfs to their waist.

“It wasn’t deep and the first wave was about us,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Oakura Beach, south of New Plymouth, is a popular swimming beach in the summer, but it was the scene of a tragedy on January 13 for one Tauranga couple. (File photo)

Within a few seconds they were swept away in the undercurrent.

“One moment we were up to our waist and we touched the bottom, the next moment we could barely put our feet on the sand.

“The soil fell away very quickly and we were wiped further and further away.”

It did not take long for the pair to lie 500 meters outside the coast breakers and be in serious trouble.

“We tried to swim back, but it was so rough out there,” Brouwers said.

“We resigned that no one would see us come to help.”

They held hands to hold together while waves broke over them and pulled them apart.

Completely exhausted, they only had the energy to float on their backs while the tear swept them aside to the beach.

“We held each other’s hands when a double wave went over us and split us,” he said.

“I held my breath and when I saw the back of the wave, I saw Kristi floating down in the water.”

Brouwers swam to his partner and held her hand.

There was nobody in the area except a few surfers in the distance.

“I knew Kristi was gone. I didn’t want to let her go.

“I just thought to myself, ‘this is it’. I gave up at this stage.”

He estimated that the couple had been in the water for 30-40 minutes. For 10 minutes he tried to drag his partner to the shore when a surfer appeared.

“I just want to thank that man, whoever he is,” he said.

“I clung to the board and we held onto Kristi.”

Moments later, New Plymouth Old Boys Surf Life Saving Club club members arrived in an inflatable surf lifeboat.

They pulled McIntyre’s body on board and rushed to the shore while Brouwers stayed with the surfer.

He was later taken in shock and suffered from hypothermia.

He was so cold that the emergency medical services could not find a vein to take blood, he said.

It is understood that the sea water temperature was 16 ° C.

Four days later, Brouwers said by telephone from his home in Tauranga that the tragic day had “destroyed” him.

The couple had been together for 15 years and he doubted he would ever return to the beach.

They lived five years apart, while McIntyre attended childcare training and Brouwers, a tank truck driver, worked as a tunneller on the South Island and returned home twice a month during the weekend.

In the end, they saved enough for a house deposit.

“My only consolation is not to return to an empty house because Kristi’s daughter lives with us,” he said.

“Could I have done more to help Kristi?

“I don’t think I could have done it.

“We have often swam in Oakura and never had any problems.

“I don’t think we’ve recognized the crack.

“We walked right in.”

McIntyre’s funeral service is held on Tuesday at Rosebank Chapel, Tauranga.

