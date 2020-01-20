We think we found the best Sando in London

advertisement

Of course, we shouldn’t be too attached to ourselves.

London venues come and go. Restaurants, bars, concert halls and popular Tyrolean fondue cabins open, blind and close in an old and new Ouroboros, which should prevent us from falling in love with a place like the Pacific.

Shaun Presland’s Oz Japanese residence on Heddon Street has its temporary feel up its sleeve. But even if we know that it is predestined to be ready by the end of February, and even if no plans for the future have been announced – we really want to combine them.

The menu is a mixture of fresh, bright flavors and great, deep-fried richness, dressings with a high acidity and marinades with a high umami content. At a time of year when it is very difficult to get enthusiastic about more sprouts, Pacific with a bowl of kimchi brussels that divides 7 pounds and a sticky smoke overlaid with a vinegar kick is a real eye-catcher. From the first sprout, hearts are lost, eyes rolled, we stop with the slightest excuse that it is important to us to catch up, and stop talking to each other, just to throw brassicas into our faces as fast as chopsticks allow.

At the end of the evening, this may still be our favorite dish, but it’s a close affair. The Wagyu Cheeseburger Gyzoza – tight-skinned little packets of insane wealth – and the Hiramasa Kingfish Sashimi, which tastes of fennel and slick with spicy, citrusy koshu, are both up there. And the Monkfish Katsu Sando instantly outshines every other Katsu, Monkfish and Sando we’ve had recently in London with its soft and crispy layers and mustard kick overlaid with ketchupy tonkatsu.

The Pacific is not flawless, we keep trying to remember it. The miso toothfish (tender and marinated to a steaky richness) could use some sides; The Chirashi salad, which is still great, feels underwhelmed compared to the rest of the menu. The Australian wine list is tempting, but could use a few options in the 1920s. But it’s a memorable menu, and if Pacific were an integral part of Heddon Street, we’d probably devote a worrying amount of time and disposable income to the angler katsu, sprouts, and gyoza.

We shouldn’t be tied up, but we have. Pacific is here for a good time, not long. Such a good time. We hope that it will find a more permanent home in London.

Pacific will be at 10 Heddon Street by the end of February 2020. Pacific, 10 Heddon Street, W1B 4BX.

