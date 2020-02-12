Life is a constantly rotating wheel. Refreshment and reinvention are of crucial importance for health and survival – something with which front man Jimmy Wizard from Higher Power sees parallels in the current hardcore upswing. It is a topic that will be examined on the upcoming second LP 27 Miles Underwater.

“It is based on the seven-year theory,” explains Jimmy. “It is clear that we essentially become new people every seven years. In this window, every cell in your body has been replaced with a new cell. “When dealing with this irritating biological truth, there are crucial ties to the past. Most obviously, it’s the patented sound and aesthetics of the Leeds quintet, with heroes of the 90s like Life Of Agony, Leeway and Snapcase that are on the rise. Mine deeper and you will find the cumulative sum of every moment that leads to that point.

Growing up in a secluded housing estate in the shadow of Her Majesty’s Prison in Aylesbury (an area that the frontman playfully calls “the hillbilly side of England”), Jimmy and his brother Alex, the drummer of Higher Power, had died of significant creative potential , Without other children, the front man developed introspective tendencies that serve him well as a songwriter. Despite the nickname of his band, he is not a religious person, but is fascinated by the great cosmic machinations of the universe around us.

READ THIS: 20 albums to look forward to in 2020

Moving north would change everything. After years of bouncing on sofas in London, the concentrated scene and lower cost of living accelerated the move to Leeds. With an active underground and lively events like GhostFest and Outbreak, opportunities and ideas were seized. It wasn’t until Alex followed Jimmy on the M1 and – although the brothers had never played together before – realized the common desire to explore melodic hardcore, did the spark begin. Outfits like turn styles and Code Orange had broken down barriers. Everything was within reach. “It was like” It’s time, “laughs Jimmy.” ‘Let’s do something magical together!’ “

Things snowed quickly. Guitarist Louis Hardy jumped on board. A handful of songs have been written and performed. The good friend Ethan Wilkinson learned bass to join the band. (“He showed up at my house after he had learned the whole demo.”) Max Harper from her then label Neutral Words Records started as second six-string. The subsequent Space To Breathe EP triggered a hype explosion.

“Our first tour as a band was in America,” Jimmy laughs at the absurdity. “The United Blood Fest in America beat us up. We told them we were only a band for a year and had five songs! Then Justice Tripp (Angel Du $ t / Trapped Under Ice Mainman) arranged a whole tour around it. “

2017 debut Soul Structure and a series of tours with greats like Every Time I Die and Knocked Loose followed. Jimmy makes her outing with Suffolk alt.rockers Basement a lightning-fast moment. “(Frontman) Andrew Fisher beat me up. It was like ‘Damn it! ‘Then we realized how much sense that made. It wasn’t basement with any hardcore band. It was just a damn cool tour.

“I wouldn’t even say that Higher Power is a hardcore band. But we definitely have that sensitivity. It’s very DIY. We are all hardcore kids and we owe everything to this world, but we didn’t want to do what everyone did other hardcore band does. We wanted to write the music we wanted to hear. “

Why did experienced colleagues react so overwhelmingly on the scene?

“We take a big risk if we start from where we come from and make the sounds we make. I think other bands like it when musicians push it because they understand how scary it can be and how wrong it can go. I think that’s why they give a shit. “

READ THIS: 5 bands that broaden the definition of hardcore

Sacrifices were made. “I was in a long-term relationship,” Jimmy recalls. “I worked in a tattoo shop. I could have had a nice, comfortable life, but I knew I had to go. Everyone has lost their job or just quit hoping that it will work. These are the sacrifices you have to make.

“Higher performance was what I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve never had the confidence and motivation. Now it feels like everything is falling together. We’re hyperfocused.”

However, with a big risk comes a big reward.

“Anything can happen,” says Jimmy. “All these headlining bands are coming to an end – Slayer has just broken up! New files must make their claim. It’s a big dream, but who can say that something is impossible? ”

Higher Power’s new album, 27 Miles Underwater, is now available from Roadrunner Records.