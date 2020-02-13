Angie Juha, 18, lives in Bethlehem; fly to Cyprus

Hello, can I ask what you will do in Cyprus?

I will study in the university. First year biomedical sciences, and then I can start medicine. I don’t know if I like it, but I want to try to see how to do it.

Why Cyprus?

I sent a lot of applications, not just to Cyprus. I worked very hard during my studies. It is really hard to be accepted in the US and I did it. I received a positive answer, but I rejected it because it is very expensive and you need a scholarship. I got more financial help in Cyprus.

Is it scary to leave the house?

It is not the first time that I go to school from home. In 11th grade, I went to Kansas for a student exchange program with children from all over the world, the Yes program. I attended a high school with 3,000 students, many of whom were Americans, but there were also some from France, Japan, and other countries. As part of the experience and to get to know America. We lived with an American family; mine wasn’t exactly my type.

What type were you?

Vegetarians and I don’t. Not a good start. And even without that, it was difficult, because the program only allows a home visit in an emergency, and everyone missed their home. We phoned our families, but it was difficult because of the time difference. After two months I asked to be with another family and I was lucky. They were a lovely family and I felt like I just found people who liked me. I cried when we left Kansas because I didn’t want to go. Now I miss America.

Tell me more about the high school there.

Being in an American high school is not like film, but it is similar. The school was big and there were many options. There were cheerleaders, but there were no bad guys, there were gossips and cliques of boys and girls – normal, not dramatic like on TV, where they always make the characters extreme.

So you went to the prom?

Yes, but with a friend. I really wanted to see what it was like. And I also went to graduation last year. I also liked American food, although it wasn’t as healthy as I’m used to. It took me a few months to even try a peanut butter jelly sandwich. It looked disgusting, but it was really good. There are also Coca-Cola and French fries. But they do the strangest thing: they order chips from McDonald’s and then dip them in a milkshake.

A vanilla milkshake?

Well, strawberry is better. You should try it, it’s really good.

Strawberry milkshake with fries and trips abroad alone? Brave girl.

I like to travel. This year I was also in the US for two months, one month with the family in Kansas and another month in California as part of a program called Hands of Peace. It is a program for Americans, Israelis and Palestinians that has been running for 18 years.

It doesn’t just sound like fun.

It was fun and also very difficult. The fun part was trips and hiking, lots of time in nature, but we had about two hours of dialogue every day. We sat together, four Palestinians, four Israelis and four Americans, talking about the conflict, the Holocaust – which is difficult to talk about – and history and what is happening now in the world. Many people cried; There were people who couldn’t stand what others said, and the Palestinians felt they faced the Israelis. I got angry sometimes. On the one hand, I didn’t like what was said to me; On the other hand, I really wanted to hear what people were saying, and I felt like I was getting a lot of information about the other side. and on the other hand I was sad not to be able to do anything about it.

Did you draw any conclusions?

We have decided that there are different opinions and that at the moment it looks like there is no solution and if there is a solution it will be bigger than all of us. I think we are all human beings, we all share the same feelings, and if you didn’t notice, we all live in the same country, so it’s worth talking to.

Gary Schaefer, Meg Gozani

Gary Schaefer, 75, lives in Rochester, New York; Arriving from New York City

Hello, can I ask what you are reading?

I’m waiting here for three friends of mine who come from Zurich. They’ll be here in about three hours and we’re supposed to go to Nazareth tonight, so I started reading this book about the history of the region and about Jesus so I can think about what I’m going to do there.

Where will you be apart from Nazareth?

I am happy to see the holy places. I am interested in the differences between what the Bible describes and what these places really are. It’s not that I think I’m going to have a deep spiritual experience or some kind of enlightenment – after all, they’re just places and buildings. But who knows? Maybe I’ll have a different experience here – after all, the fisherman Jesus got out of his boat here. In principle, I think we’re going to a coast.

Most likely. How are you?

I am retired. I have been teaching math for ages 13 to 18 for years. It was a challenging job, especially with the younger students. On the one hand, they absolutely wanted to learn, on the other hand, they were very concerned about what was happening to their bodies, what the future would bring, or who their friends would be. But that’s the way it is. this is very natural at this age. Generally there are students who have a hard time, especially with math, and I actually felt successful with them.

Why do children have such difficulties with math?

I would say they fall into a “right or wrong answer” syndrome as if everything was black or white. It is true that today’s teaching methods try to relate more to thought processes, but still: if you are studying English or history, you may be asked if you want to interpret a poem that you can answer in various ways, all kinds of angles – but in math you are either right or wrong when it is over. If I tell you to multiply 6 by 7 and you tell me that the answer is 48, you’re wrong and that’s it.

Can you do something about it?

I think the only thing we can do is encourage the students and tell them that they are not alone and that there are many people who find math difficult or challenging. I was always surprised when parents said things like “I wasn’t very good at math myself when I met teachers, so it makes sense that my daughter isn’t either.” It’s like an excuse for me, the teacher , won’t get too hard on her daughter if she’s not good at it. Or they would say, “I don’t understand how good he is in math because I didn’t understand anything.” Parents tend to treat math as if it were genetic. Well, I can understand that a boy with two small parents is not a basketball player, but what does that have to do with math?

I also thought there was a genetic connection. I can’t do arithmetic and my daughter is not crazy about it either.

I don’t think it’s genetic, it is related to the first time you are exposed to the subject. I remember being a boy sitting with my grandfather on Saturday morning when he was giving me math problems that I could solve for fun, and I really enjoyed it.

Do your kids like math?

I am very proud of my children. My oldest works for Xerox, another daughter is a third grade teacher and my son teaches kindergarten. The truth is that he teaches children in kindergarten what I learned at the end of elementary school. In kindergarten we played with blocks and there were tractors and the girls had dolls.

So there was also a tendency to think that girls might not be good at math.

Well, it wasn’t just math. It used to be like that in almost everything – in sports, politics, the legal system, and engineering. It used to be thought that men should be pilots and stewardesses, but today I see a lot of male flight attendants.

Were some things better in the past?

I think people generally don’t like change. They think, “When I was a kid, it was done that way and see how beautiful it was.” I personally think that change is a wonderful thing. I love to be on the move.