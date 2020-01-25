We need to democratize healthcare: UAE expert - News

advertisement

UAE health experts at the World Economic Forum argued for affordable and accessible medical care for everyone in the world.

VPS Healthcare chairman and director Dr. During a panel discussion, Shamsheer Vayalil emphasized the emphasis on a “holistic approach” to cancer care. According to him, the UAE government is trying to figure out the “strategy” to tackle cancer. “Governments and agencies are paying more attention and looking for strategies to solve the problem. Awareness about cancer has increased and diagnosis is starting to improve. For example, we have breast cancer campaigns all year round,” Vayalil said.

He noted that the need for the hour is to have ‘trusted’ partnerships with key players. “It is important for us to have more partnerships, such as what is happening in the US, we want to attract larger pharmaceutical companies to focus on the other side of the world. We want to do genomic research on the Arab and Asian communities and act proactively in diagnosing and treating the disease at the earliest. “

Vayalil underlined medical care must be affordable for everyone. He said that the challenges in developing countries, apart from the absence of a medical system, are the unavailability of data and trained hands. “We have a great deal of social responsibility towards a large group of people who do not have basic care.

There is a social aspect of cancer care. We are talking about the latest technologies, which are accessible to two or three percent of the world’s population. We need to democratize healthcare, “he added.

Talk louder about mental health

Alisha Moopen, named in the top 100 Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum, pointed to the need for more discussions on mental health.

“Whether it is economics or personal health; it requires a conscious effort from individuals to be involved and in the mindset to find a solution and be active in its implementation. Ultimately, health affects productivity; productivity stimulates consumption and corresponding economic growth drives societies forward – these are discouraging statistics we hear about mental health – one in four people at some point in their lives have to do with or suffer from mental health. 40 seconds and 75 percent of mental health health problems start before the age of 25. The problem is looming and the time to invest and act is now, “said Alisha, deputy director, Aster DM health care.

“When I think back to our own experiences with expanding this care, both to our employees with a 24/7 helpline and to our new mothers after delivery, I was shocked to see that no such service was being used because of a lack of acceptance and fear of being exposed, and the good trend we see is that the millennials and the younger generation are not afraid to talk about it, and what we need are governments to include it in policy and not to let our people suffer in despair, but with hope for recovery, “she added.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

Ashwani Kumar

