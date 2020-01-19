advertisement

The homeless crisis will not disappear with a new government, the founder of a charity based in Dublin has warned.

Yesterday, a Dublin Regional Homeless Executive report stated that 222 homeless people have died in the last 4 years.

advertisement

However, Cllr Anthony Flynn, of the Inner City Helping Homeless group, says that this number only counts people who are registered with homeless services and not those who die while sleeping roughly.

The homeless crisis will continue unless the incoming government takes an urgent approach, he said.

“The fact that homeless services are in turmoil. It’s a big, big agenda. It dominated the agenda for the first 48 hours of the general election and will continue to do so,” Cllr Flynn said.

“Unless we have the political will to change what is currently or the system that is currently in place, we will continue to see the stories of old people and children on the street.

We need political will and we need change immediately.

advertisement