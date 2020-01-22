We missed Laporte very much - Pep Guardiola welcomes the return of the main defender of Man City

advertisement

Pep Guardiola welcomed the return of Aymeric Laporte after Manchester City declined a tough match against Sheffield United 1-0 on Bramall Lane.

Substitute Sergio Aguero used the sublime cross of Kevin De Bruyne – the 15th assist of the season – to win the city, but the biggest boost of the night for the visitors was the first start of Laporte since he arrived at the end of August sustained a knee injury.

Laporte settled on the left of a back three when Guardiola looked at United’s talent to exploit the channels, and came through unscathed for 78 minutes despite a nasty early challenge that gave Mo Besic a yellow card.

“We missed him very much,” Guardiola said. “Imagine that one of the best teams in the world loses its best central defender.

“It was good news to get 65, 70 minutes in the legs. As a first step it is good and he can help us until the end of the season. “

City suffered defensively during the absence of Laporte, but Guardiola said he was also an important part of his side.

“He has something that we don’t have in the team because of his left foot,” he said. “Many actions in the build-up, we don’t have it. Not because the others are not good, but because of the left foot. Aymeric Laporte was back in the middle of the action (Mike Egerton / PA)

“It is so important for the way we want to play, apart from his mentality and character, he has all the attributes and when he is right for me he is the best left-center defender in the world.”

Even with him back, City was not at his best to move forward against a resilient United, with Raheem Sterling on the left frustrated and even De Bruyne missed a few steps in the first half.

But the Belgian was not mistaken with the inch-perfect cross that Aguero converted 17 minutes after time.

Aguero had not been on the pitch for long, replacing Gabriel Jesus, who had a penalty in the first half saved by Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Dean Henderson has a great game so far 🙌

That penalty saves 👏pic.twitter.com / 1mw1mBpKZ5

– Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 21, 2020

The crowd at Bramall Lane sang “the number one in England all night” and Chris Wilder said it was currently difficult to find a better-fit goalkeeper.

“He should always play well, the boys always had to produce eight or nine out of 10 performances, and Dean did that,” said Wilder, who added that early talks were taking place about extending Henderson’s loan from Manchester United in a third season .

“He was probably the only one in the ground who was happy with the penalty, so he had the chance to save it. It was brilliant for him.

“I know there is a pecking order in that group in England, but it must be really good keepers to be ahead of him now. His performance tonight, his kicking was brilliant and his positioning was great.

Un partido difícil ante un gran rival pero tuvimos paciencia y la victoria es merecida. Feliz x convertir y más a cuando el equipo gana // A tough match against a big rival – but patience paid off in a well-deserved victory. Like to score and even more, when the team wins 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/7Q1kgJEhrk

– Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 21, 2020

“It was a shame he gave in, but it was a world class pass and a fantastic finish.”

Repeats suggested that Henderson might have strayed from his line before rescuing Jesus’ punishment, but anyway it was another failure by the Brazilian, who missed six of the penalties he took for club and country, and all three this season .

“I have to think about it,” Guardiola said when asked if he should change his penalties. “I always give players the confidence to take it, but I have to think.

“Sergio has missed two and Raheem has missed Wolves, so we are not safe at this level and it is so important because this kind of detail makes the difference.”

