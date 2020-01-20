advertisement

Once upon a time there was an IT couple in Hollywood when the world encouraged Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonLong relationship and marriage. When the couple broke up, most fans were disappointed to hear about it and some people hoped the couple would come together again.

Last night, during the 2020 SAG Awards, the two movie stars had a mini reunion and the photos have given hope. In the photos, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a hug and a few words before saying goodbye.

In 2017, Brad Pitt apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for their bitter divorce in 2005.

According to reports, Brad and Jennifer have been hanging around and remained friendly, although they are no longer publicly shown at an event like this.

Check it out!

Photo credit: Getty Images

