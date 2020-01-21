We look back further

advertisement

Days of Our Lives fans are all very shocked and surprised by some of the things that are going on, but most of the things that shock us so much have to do with the many things we experience the year we missed them have time jumped. So yesterday we saw a bit of the past and it was very insightful. We were brought back to the previous Mother’s Day on which Adrienne last lived. We saw things with Will and Sonny that made us miss the days when they weren’t half in jail and half applied for divorce. It was so cute to bring them together in a way that wasn’t terrible and terrible and all the things that didn’t work for us. But it was a very big answer to some questions.

Then there was the fact that this was also the day Sarah went into labor with her baby. She was a woman who hadn’t mentioned to anyone at the time that this baby belonged to Eric. He knows it now, of course, but he didn’t know that day. And it also leads us to the question of whether the fact that this isn’t her baby may be a real problem. There are some rumors that Kristins and Brady’s baby didn’t die and that this could be their baby and things have been messed up. We are not sure how to deal with it, but we believe there is a good reason to believe that something is going on at the moment that we cannot pinpoint. That could be real stuff.

What happens on the days of our life?

In the last # days Stefano allows Abigail in … Kristen is tempted to unmask her father.https: //t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yM86ie8Bgg

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 15, 2020

It’s almost too much to deal with.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

It’s been a week of shocking rebounds and returnees in Salem when Eli Gabi makes an application and Adrienne is back! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/wWBgR00bfi

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 11, 2020

We will still look back on the past year. We are on the same day that it becomes very ugly for two women in Salem. It is the day when we will see what has happened to Adrienne. It’s the day she dies and we can’t wait to see how it all happened. There are so many questions, including the fact that there are people in prison who don’t belong there – at least we don’t think they belong there. It’s so busy that we just don’t know and it’s a bit messy for all of us. The other situation is that there will be a terrible situation with Sarah. We know she’s at work, but we don’t know much else.

It is difficult for us to imagine why she has a little girl right now. That’s why we think this could be one of the most revealing situations we’ll see. We don’t know how to focus on anything else when we are so desperate and thirsty for this information. What did we miss? Do we get the answers we need or do we just have more questions than anything else? We don’t even know. It’s too much, but we’re excited to see what it means for the people we love to watch. This could take us a few things far when it is back to the present.

