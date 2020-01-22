advertisement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – “What’s the matter, Mr. King!”

King’s supermarket is located directly on Victory Boulevard.

“They make sure you have everything you need when you come here,” said loyal customer Ryan Bly.

It is a place where people get their gas, snacks and lottery tickets.

“Mr. King is helping the community. He has his nice, nice store where people can come to. It’s all clean. And to hear that someone has robbed him is just sad,” Bly adds.

On Monday around 8 p.m. you see a man in security video walk into the store while Mr. King is with a customer. The suspect points a gun and demands money, and Mr. King gives him the drawer.

“Good children come from the community – beautiful young children – and I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said the general manager, Afshar Ahmad.

This is not the first armed robbery in the store. The first incident was in October and the second in December. Security photos given to us by Portsmouth Police show two men rushing into the store with their guns.

“The second time we were robbed, it is nothing more than a hundred dollars,” adds Afshar.

Afshar is the general manager in his uncle’s shop that they have been running for more than two years. He says that they made various changes after the first raid.

“We keep no more than $ 100 in our drawer overnight.”

He even broadened the fence outside.

“Now the fence is all the way to the street, so it’s a bit safe for us and it’s hard to get into the store now,” adds Afshar.

He is currently asking the city of Portsmouth to help. He wants a brighter street lamp or two.

“The back street is so dark at night that we can’t even see who’s there and park their car.”

Neighbors around the corner feel the same.

“It would be nice to keep the lights on because it is a bit dark and people used to hide in the ditch here,” says a woman who lives across the street.

Ahmad hopes that his safety and additional security measures can put an end to this because they have no plans to leave.

“It’s the only place where we make money, and we live on it. We don’t even think about selling it or stopping it.”

Police say they are still looking for suspects in all robberies. If you know anything, you will be asked to call the crime line or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 app or click here.

