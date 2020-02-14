RAYE has made a name for itself in the pop world in recent years. The singer has released non-stop groove material, but now she’s here to prove that she won’t be another victim of the fast fashion consumption of pop music. It’s here in the long run.

This is one of the reasons why the exciting 22-year-old couldn’t drop her debut in 2017 despite her first platinum single with “Decline”.

Far Out met with RAYE – real name Rachel Keen – in a hotel in central London, where she glamorously sipped a porn star Martini. But in the course of our chat it was clear that she was anything but a diva. It was a ball of enigmatic energy that revolved around a number of issues, including the need for equality in the music industry and the sexism to which it has unfortunately grown accustomed over the years.

Collaboration is something that RAYE obviously believes firmly in, and a quick look at their credits creates powerful acts like Charli XCX, Mabel and David Guetta, to name a few. Given the music business where it was so difficult to assert yourself, wasn’t there a chance that this would water down your message? “There is so much to fear in this industry. The last thing you want to worry about is what other people do,” she said.

In many ways, RAYE sees the constantly changing parameters of the music industry as an opportunity: “It no longer works because music is so fluid and free-flowing that streaming has opened up all of these opportunities for music to thrive without having to be competitive. And I love collaborations, it’s the most important thing in music. If I’m locked up in a room alone for a week, I can come up with ‘x, y, and z’, but if I’m locked up in that room with someone else and someone else that day, you’ll get it the whole alphabet “You can hear an insightful attitude.

This openness to her creation paid off for the Londoner. When her meetings with Charli XCX came up in conversation, it was not difficult to say how much the singer RAYE means: “I love working with her. She is a great writer. She was one of my main inspirations for wanting to be a songwriter and artist. ”

It is an admiration that is not reserved for their compatriots: “I love music and I want to be part of it in some way. I fall in love with different genres like summer. I and David Guetta spent a lot of time together wherever I go I fell in love more with dance music and EDM when you see where it belongs. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SahRw77yvx0 (/ embed)

The illusory sessions with Guetta were something we were curious about when RAYE learned more about them: “We held a writing camp in Ibiza for a week. I kicked out all the writers and he kicked out all the producers, then we only spent a week writing songs and then playing them in front of 70,000 people in the evening, the same day, it was just crazy. ”

The Ibiza sessions brought out the new release “Made It To Heaven”, which is currently still at the top of the BBC Radio 2 playlist and leads the dance card. It shows RAYE’s ability to switch between genres and make music for a universal audience. In addition, the singer has a lot of fun and says triumphantly: “I just take it wholeheartedly, for me it is about learning more and more, the best musicians and my idols are so able to adapt and pamper themselves , bring their own twists to something and be inspired by it. I just have the best time. “

It’s not just about the 22-year-old having the best time, she also wants to have a positive impact on the overall condition of the music industry. One way to do this is to create a level playing field for women who are underrepresented in the music industry, especially behind the scenes.

RAYE appears to oppose these undesirable statistics and is determined to achieve every possible impact in its higher role. She says, “It’s not the same at all. Especially on the technical side. I already have an engineer named Jenna that I love. I met her when we did the Lion King stuff, and it’s hard to be a good engineer to find because there are few. ”To think about Jenna’s struggles with misconceptions:“ You have to prove yourself every time you enter the room. ”“ Please don’t touch, ”says the singer with an expression of despair on her face ,

Credit: RAYE

The unfair treatment of women in the music industry is something that RAYE is unfortunately used to and adds: “It is like a standard. I’ve got used to it and I’m so excited that I don’t care anymore. “With a heavily weighted catalog that just adds more credentials, RAYE should have nothing to prove.

However, she sympathizes with those who have to find their way around the game: “For the most part, if people know you, it’s fine. But if you earn your places in the early days, when people didn’t know who I was or what I wrote, or what I’m capable of, you have to endure the struggle in studio sessions and in these environments. The singer continues: “People just assume that you are the friend of this person and I’m like well, I’m a producer, a writer – also a good writer – listen to me. We can work together ‘. It’s not about knowing the best, it’s about working together and accepting each other. “

While some view the front end of the music industry as slowly moving towards equality, what happens behind the curtain is like leaving bad taste in RAYE’s mouth. “It’s really hard for women to earn that respect. It’s the things you don’t see like we see people saying” female power du du du du “, but all that shit still goes behind the scenes in front of itself. It doesn’t change, there are still predatory producers in jobs and nothing happens. “

One aspect that has changed in music play in recent years is the growing importance of social media. Although it has many positive aspects, it also has a dark side, as RAYE experienced. “If I see anything negative, I will block it immediately. You get people who send death threats from troll accounts that don’t have a name or face on them. People enjoy transferring hatred.”

Although the 22-year-old appears to have worked out her own coping mechanism, we asked her if she thought more could be done to help artists who may have difficulty wiping out the abusive comments. “There are a lot of influencers and big brands talking about awareness mental health, but at the end of the day there is only so much you can do if people go home or are part of these conversations and then gripe about people. It has to be a change in mindset and I don’t think it will ever go away. “RAYE gave some advice on how to improve your well-being.” The most important thing is who you are and how you deal with what people have to say about you. If I really wanted to search it, I could go online and find some really nasty things. Ignorance is bliss, but it is difficult to do, ”she said with a touch of pragmatism.

Dealing with such comments can be traced back to her school days and is perhaps the reason why her skin is so thick today. RAYE was taught from 14 to 16 years at the renowned BRIT School, in which alumni such as Adele, Loyle Carner, FKA Twigs, Rex Orange County, Amy Winehouse and King Krule take part, to name just a few.

“You learn to work with other musicians, you learn something about world music and the history of music, which I found most beneficial. You get pushed a little bit deep, it’s not a normal school environment, I think it prepares you for the industry in this sense. “Despite the school’s perception, this experience was not just sunshine and flowers, as the singer suggests,” I wanted to stay two more years, but the reason I left was that I started releasing new music, but that People in my school talked about it and really made me insecure. “

She continues, “I probably rubbed people wrong and thought, you know, what I’m not going to thrive here because I’m making music and thinking about what people will think if I create and that’s never, never positive , “This is why the BRITs school is preparing you for it. I’m not going to lie in the music industry game, it’s like reality TV, but it never stops. People think they can say things and you won’t see it, you have to learn how to beat that shit away. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-R6vC5bxCA (/ embed)

This strong attitude has also helped her creatively, as she admits that she has released songs in the past to make other people happy. But now she feels comfortable enough to trust her intuition and reveal Far Out: “I am now making sure that everything I publish is completely in love with me. If you chase the charts, you will have the most traumatic experience what it should be, and we all fall victim to it at some point in our career. It’s scary because you let it go, it doesn’t matter. ”

“If you stick with it, with your heart and not worrying about what my label thinks is best, your opinion is of course important, but I’ve released songs in the past that I didn’t even like because of the people said that this would be a great song and I should do it. “

RAYE is not only one of Britain’s emerging pop stars, but much more than just a singer. She is also a respected songwriter, among others, and received credits for ‘Bigger’ from the Lion King soundtrack last year, with Beyonce raving about her lyrics, which was a small pinch for the Londoner.

At first she thought she could be at the end of an elaborate prank when she revealed how it came about: “That was crazy, I was in Ghana where I make music and we were like” Oh, this shit is really sick, we have to somehow bring that to someone big in America. ” They managed to get the song out, and the answer was unimaginable: “You called me when I was hungover in Vegas. So I answer like ‘Who is this?’ Then they say ‘Hello, this is someone from Beyonce’s camp ‘(with her best American accent), then I’m like’ What !? ‘ And start crying hysterically – it’s crazy. ‘Exclaimed cheerfully and added warmly:’ I think with such things God says ‘Hello, I will only bless you with it’. It assures you that you are doing the right thing, it’s a really nice stamp of security. “

With this assurance from Queen B herself, RAYE is on the right track to becoming a superstar, only 22 years old and with no immediate plans to release a full length record – every step she takes is meticulously measured. There is no reason why RAYE with this strong head on her shoulders cannot follow in the footsteps of the greatest pops and change the musical and social landscape positively on her way.

Raye’s new tracks “Please Don’t Touch” and “All Of My Love” can now be streamed.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30_sFA-DfFA (/ embed)