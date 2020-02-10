Cllr Heather Acton

“We have to strike a balance between allowing people to be bothered and troubled by noise”

Cllr Heather Acton, cabinet member of the Westminster City Council for Public Protection and Licensing, explains why licensing Busking is essential in central London.

A street artist in Covent Garden. Picture: Shutterstock

Reports of a street musician ban in Westminster strike the wrong tone. Performances by musicians, magicians, comedians, artists and dancers can liven up our streets in the West End. Most people might want to take a break to hear a talented artist, but I can’t face the 1,800 complaints [pdf] the city council receives every year about noise and disabilities on our sidewalks.

Inconsistent, booming loudspeakers lose their appeal when you are in the office or at home and have to listen to the often repeating output hour by hour. One of my fellow councilors was recently contacted by a woman who runs a shop on Oxford Street. A street musician with an amplifier outside his building made it difficult for everyone in the office to work or even think. Requests to lower the volume or move elsewhere were rejected. Unfortunately, this is not an individual complaint. Of course we are a busy capital, but there is a reasonable balance between the traditional art of street music and the right of people not to be plagued by noise that they have not chosen.

“I cannot face the 1,800 complaints the Council receives annually,” said Cllr Heather Acton

I have worked hard with organizations representing street artists to find a self-regulating approach, but the complaints continue. The Westminster Council’s new proposals were drawn up after more than a year of discussions with local residents, businesses and street musicians. They focus on the areas of Oxford Street, Leicester Square, Chinatown and Piccadilly, as around 60% of street entertainment complaints come from these locations.

The goal is to achieve a situation where people in central London can enjoy street entertainment while protecting residents and businesses from excessive noise and crowding. I think these plans will help to find this sensible middle ground.

Anyone who wants to learn more or participate in our consultation, which ends later this month, can do so on the Westminster Council website.

Read an opposite view: “Busking in London becomes the X factor of a poor person”