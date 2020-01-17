advertisement

When Mohammed Al-Emadi, Qatar’s envoy for the Gaza Strip, deputy head of the Hamas office in Gaza, Khalil al-Haya, said: “We want peace and quiet,” this embodied the deafening rhetoric that has been a cornerstone of Qatar’s foreign policy for more than a year than two decades.

Qatar is a family that has a country. It is wealthy due to its gas reserves, but has no historical, religious, or cultural heritage that could help to profile or even surpass its rivals, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt as a leader in the Middle East.

In order to become a leading country, Qatar’s Emir Hamad Al Thani, followed by his son Tamim, decided to stunning the rival Arab leaders and quietly undermining them until they could be replaced by friendlier, more cooperative Islamist rulers. To achieve this, three key assets have been mobilized – Al Jazeera, former Knesset member Azmi Bishara, and Sunni religious scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi.

Former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.AP

They took advantage of the anger and shame of young Arabs over years of marginalization, marginalization, trust in their power to bring about change, logical reasoning, legitimizing religion and encouraging uprising. To understand how important their role was in the Arab uprisings in 2011, it is enough to listen to the Arab revolutionaries who compared Al Jazeera to freedom or oxygen when a dying man Bishara as an “ideologist, conscience and guide of the uprising” designated. and called Al-Qaradawi “the sheikh of the revolutionaries”.

After the Muslim Brotherhood leader, Mohammed Mursi, came to power in Egypt, the Brotherhood Party, Ennahda, took power in Tunisia and Khaled Meshal, then head of the Hamas Politburo, moved from Syria to Qatar. Qatar Emir felt that he was gradually realizing his dream of replacing the Arab leaders and building an “Arab Union” similar to the European Union.

Mursi’s fall from Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and his decision to declare Hamas a terrorist organization threatened to postpone Qatar’s plans. But soon after, the emir became the lifeline of Gaza and Hamas, while Gaza and Hamas became the lifeline of Qatar’s foreign policy.

An official hired by Palestinian Hamas reports US dollar banknotes after receiving her Qatar-paid salary in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on December 7, 2018. IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS

By persuading Meshal to write a new political document that is more moderate than the Hamas Charter and get it going in Doha, he’s trying to mediate between Fatah and Hamas, funding projects in the Gaza Strip and the poor and unemployed Giving money to limit protests of the “March of Return” in Gaza The Emir hoped to save his ally Hamas and turn Israelis into Americans to encourage young Palestinians to adopt a language of human rights and alleviate their suffering in Hebrew and English disseminate – for example via the “We Are Not Numbers” website, Europeans and even the hated Egyptians consider it a legitimate political actor, which is equivalent to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel was convinced; it allows Al-Emadi to act as Gaza’s “Uncle Sam” and helps him reduce public anger against Hamas and maintain its rule. America was convinced; This will allow Qatar to replace it and finance UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Egypt was convinced because it had no choice; it lets Hanija go to Qatar.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was convinced that he would no longer denounce aid to Qatar for Gaza because he also received gifts from Doha. And young Palestinians were convinced that Qatar is the only country that will give them millions of dollars after all the other Arab countries have turned a cold shoulder.

Rescue vehicles, which are part of a convoy of around 20 people donated by Qatar, will arrive in Gaza City on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Hatem Moussa, AP

At first glance, Qatar’s foreign policy shows positive elements that could turn Hamas from a terrorist organization into a political actor and partner of the Palestinian Authority in diplomatic negotiations with Israel. However, if you look closely at the words and actions of Qatar officials, you get the impression that Qatar does not really intend to make peace between Hamas and the PA, between Israel and the Palestinians, or between Egypt and the Palestinians. Someone who allowed Bishara to encourage young Arabs to set up “liberation places” in Egypt and Israel through his Qatar-funded websites, to encourage Hamas and the PA to fight legally against Israel in international forums, and to promote it as a state to represent that behaves like the Nazis; which allowed Al-Qaradawi to publish a religious judgment that supports anti-Israel terror; the Osama bin Laden was close and even sheltered his family; funded radical Islamist groups in Syria; whose country is considered sacred ground for terrorists; that works with Turkey on propaganda campaigns against Israel; and those who do not respect human rights in their own country cannot be seen as a true partner for peace.

We have to get the Qatari out of here quickly. They are honest brokers neither for Israelis nor for Palestinians. They want to establish an authoritarian Islamist regime in Gaza and the West Bank, not a liberal regime that respects human rights. They buy young Palestinians with aid and finance their higher education in Doha, but if these Palestinians return home and dare to criticize Hamas, they will not protect the Qatari. Young Palestinians are just pieces on the chessboard of the Emir of Qatar. Everything he does is to ensure that no one, especially these young people, does anything that overthrows Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and prevents expansion into the West Bank.

We should treat Hamas as a political partner and partner in the diplomatic process, but we must not strengthen it at the expense of weakening and overthrowing the PA. Any diplomatic agreement must include both Fatah and Hamas. We can only promote a two-state solution with both as partners. But the Qatarians want an Islamist regime based on their own image; You cannot be the patron.

Ronit Marzan is a researcher for Palestinian politics and society at the School of Political Science at the University of Haifa and a fellow at the Chaikin Geostrategy Institute.

