The First Lady, Aisha BuhariMet with her predecessor, Patience Jonathanon Monday in the presidential villa in Abuja.

Aisha Buhari went to Twitter to share her experience from the short visit. She said her discussions focused on women’s participation in politics, the education of girls and children, and Patience Jonathan’s favorite project “Women for Change”.

Aisha added that she listened to Patience Jonathan’s perspectives on issues that affect women and children in society.

She wrote:

Yesterday I received my predecessor, Your Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan, in the State House. We discussed my efforts to increase the involvement of women in politics and the participation of women at lower management levels.

We also talked about raising girls and their pet project “Women for Change”. I heard their experiences during their tenure and listened to their perspectives on issues that affect women and children in society.

It was really nice to have her with me and I look forward to having more moments like that.

Photo credit: @aishambuhari