It would not be wrong to call David Barmaasi Tumo the conqueror of the 42-kilometer race of the Lagos Marathon 2020. He not only won the race, but also set a new record!

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds – a new record for the race. Last year in Ethiopia Sintayehu Legese won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

The 42km race started at Surulere National Stadium in Lagos and ended at Eko Atlantic.

David, 31, is a Kenyan long-distance runner who specializes in marathons. He has a personal best of 2:07:18 hours and finished fifth at the 2011 World Athletics Championships.

He will leave Lagos at a whopping $ 50,000, while runners-up and runner-ups will run $ 40,000 and $ 30,000 respectively.

See the moment when he won:

He has won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH

– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020

More photos from the 42 km Lagos Marathon: