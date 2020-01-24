We feel that something is happening (Interview)

advertisement

“If we drive a population to despair, we drive to violence,” reflected Monsignor Pascal Gollnisch, general manager of L’Œuvre d’Orient, a French organization that supports Eastern Christian ‘bishops, priests and religious congregations who help everyone regardless of their religious belief. ”

At their last meeting in Rome on January 17, 2020, members of the Meeting of Aid Organizations for Christians of the East focused their attention on the perspective of new generations on the situation in the Middle East.

The organizations in the meeting are “members of the Holy Father” who are responsible for following up questions regarding Eastern Catholic churches.

advertisement

Aleteia: You focused on the youth theme. Why this choice in particular?

Monsignor Pascal Gollnisch: In the situation in the Middle East we see young people being torn apart by discouragement, anger and hope. Many young adults are on the street, whether in Iran, Iraq or Lebanon. We can feel that something is happening, certainly facilitated by the internet, but that does not amount to a simple matter of social networking.

This new generation of adults is truly aware that their countries must change, move forward, respond to what they are waiting for, so that they can build their lives there. If we push a population to despair, we use it for violence. It is therefore extremely important to meet those expectations. The expectations of the new generations have not been met.

How?

Perhaps for too long Westerners have believed that these populations could cope with corrupt or dictatorial powers, in the absence of religious pluralism. In reality, no country is destined to remain on the roadside. The anger of the people is a call to attention for us and shows us that this region of the world must move forward. The problems are not solved there and the international community has its responsibility.

For example, the US intervention in Iraq to overthrow President Saddam Hussein was accompanied by the destruction of the Iraqi state and its army. This made the arrival of “Daesh” (ISIS) possible. As a result, nothing was recorded in the country. It is high time that the problems in this region were thoroughly resolved and that young adults regain confidence in their country.

For example, the US intervention in Iraq to overthrow President Saddam Hussein was accompanied by the destruction of the Iraqi state and its army. This made the arrival of “Daesh” possible.

Are Christians the only victims of this situation?

Naturally, Christians suffer discrimination and violence. However, it is really a problem for the entire region of the world. It is a crossroads region: Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. This intersection cannot be continuously on fire and without a viable long-term solution.

Of course Western countries are looking for their own interests, just like all the governments of the world. But sometimes the problem with Westerners has been that they only pursue their short-term interests. Nothing permanently built in the short term. In particular, we do not build up basic values ​​with which societies can stand on their own two feet. We must therefore look for solutions in the medium term and even, if possible, for solutions in the long term. For us it is not just a question of who we send a check to. This is not just a crisis meeting: it is a meeting that raises the issue of the relationships between our churches. We have an ecclesiastical approach that is absolutely essential.

Comments collected in Rome by Paul-Ambroise de Dinechin

advertisement