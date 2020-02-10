Dairy milk received poor reception at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

In his Oscar speech for best actor in a leading role for “Joker”, Joaquin Phoenix aimed for dairy farming. “We go into nature and loot it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her screams of fear are unmistakable, ”he said. “Then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli.”

“We fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give up something,” added Phoenix. “But the best people are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement change systems that benefit all sentient beings and the environment.”

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a milk marketing cooperative, announced that net sales in 2018 decreased $ 1.1 billion from $ 14.7 billion in 2017 to $ 13.6 billion. Executives from the dairy industry say that the milk beverage category remains competitive while the dairy The entire market has grown. The cooperative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Phoenix’s speech.

Independent data support these numbers. According to market researcher Nielsen, milk sales fell from $ 15 billion in 2015 to around $ 12 billion last year, while alternative milk sources increased over the same period. Almond milk sales rose nearly 6% to $ 1.35 billion over the same period, while oat milk sales increased 662% to almost $ 60 million in 2019, Nielsen added.

The Sentient Media market research group has conducted more than two dozen studies with 80,000 Americans and concluded that there are approximately 6.5 million self-identifying vegans in the United States. This does not apply to those who want an easier meat and milk-free diet. This is probably why Nielsen data, which was commissioned by the Plant Based Food Association, is estimated to exceed plant food sales by more than $ 3.3 billion in 2018, up from the previous year have more than doubled.

“People change their diet for many reasons: to end animal husbandry, to fight for a livable climate, to promote health and personal growth, to be friendly,” the Sentient Media report said. “There is no right answer here. The way we eat is likely to change several times throughout our lives, and that’s fine. Ethical food works like a spectrum that tends towards compassion.”

Sales of vegetable varieties rose 6% last year and now account for 13% of the total milk category. This emerges from separate data published last year by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association. Sales of cow’s milk have now decreased by 3%. According to the NPD Group, 11% of consumers say they consume fewer dairy products.

Why artificially inseminate heifers? This publication from the University of Kentucky aims to answer the following question: “It’s simple: to increase the number of genetically superior heifers available to replace and sell herds.” “However, the bottom line is that heifers AI puts the dairy farmer in a position where he or she has many genetically superior heifers that can be replaced and sold.”

“It makes the process safer for consumers and controls the spread of disease,” added the university’s College of Agriculture paper. “There are certainly many other reasons for heifers to be inseminated artificially: higher conception rates, higher semen values, easier calving, controlled transmission of reproductive diseases, safety, controlled breeding, better records and precise due dates.”

Farmers are striving for a higher conception rate, higher semen value and controlled transmission of reproductive diseases.

Phoenix and other critics of dairy farming argue that they treat the animals like machines.

“Dairy farmers should not settle for average sires and should be encouraged to raise heifers to above average sires,” added the University of Kentucky newspaper. “With a small selection, dairy farmers should expect daughters from AI sires to milk out their non-AI counterparts by well over £ 1,200 per lactation.”

Nevertheless, many people are so close to alternative types of milk for health, environmental or animal rights reasons that they are willing to pay a lot of money for non-milk types, especially for oat milk. When the Swedish oat milk brand separated from its Barista Edition Oatmilk variety in December, there was an Amazon

AMZN, + 2.63%

The seller shipped a 12-pack of the milk cartons for $ 226 (a 32-ounce carton costs $ 4.99).

The best-selling plant-based alternatives – almond milk and soy milk – are almost double at $ 4.29 per half gallon (64 ounces), compared to $ 2.17 for regular milk after a price check by FreshDirect Online Food delivery service that delivers to the New York metropolitan area and Connecticut, Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Oat milk costs almost 2.5 times the cost of milk ($ 5.29 per half gallon).

Last year, Dean Foods Co. voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it was working towards a “proper” sale of the company. “Consumers do not want to reduce, rather than eliminate, the amount of animal protein we consume,” NPD Group food analyst Darren Seifer told MarketWatch. “They are protein-friendly, they just don’t want more meat or milk to achieve these goals.”

People are certainly more interested in meat and milk alternatives. Beyond meat

BYND, + 2.83%,

The vegetable-based meat company has risen by 85% since it went public in May 2019 after rising almost 238% in the months after it went public. Other large food companies want a slice of the vegetarian and vegan market: meat producer Tyson Foods Inc.

TSN, + 1.53%

entered the alternative protein market last year and launched new products under the Raised & Rooted brand.

