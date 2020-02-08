We hope that everyone who drives a golf cart, bicycles, or enjoys walking in The Villages, takes a moment and realizes how important safety is when using the extensive network of multimodal paths.

The front wheel of 62-year-old Ellen Difazio’s bike was seen under Angela Klyne Eliosoff’s golf cart after a fall last month.

As everyone knows, golf carts, bicycles, and pedestrians share these paths, which can lead to dangerous situations that can result in serious injury if not everyone is careful and attentive.

One of these tragic situations happened just last month when a New York cyclist was run over by a golf cart powered by a Canadian snow bird. 62-year-old cyclist Ellen Difazio from Smithtown, NY, was brought to the Ocala Regional Medical Center by ambulance after being hit at the entrance to the village of Polo Ridge.

Difazio, wearing a helmet, was riding her bike on the multimodal path similar to Buena Vista Boulevard when 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff, who lives on the historic side of the villages, made a too wide curve and collided with it Over-corrected curb and then walked over Difazio and her bike. Eliosoff was dropped as a result of the crash.

Unfortunately, this type of crash on the multimodal paths is all too common. Some other incidents are:

With these types of issues in mind, The Villages District Office recently released a safety reminder, asking golf cart drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to take care of each other when using the multimodal trails and other roads in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

The following tips are available for cyclists:

Get to know traffic rules; Cyclists must follow the same rules as drivers.

Stay alert, hold your head up, and look around. Pay attention to the opening of the car doors and other dangers.

Use hand signals when turning and be extra careful at intersections.

Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left, and over your shoulder.

In the meantime, motorized vehicles, including golf carts, are asked to do their part:

Make sure you leave enough space for the bikes to avoid a collision – at least one meter.

If the cyclist has to move quickly to avoid something on the road, you are far enough away that it is not a problem.

Keep a distance of at least half a meter between you and the bike – more if possible.

Drive past on the left. Be patient.

You should only pass if it is safe, even if it means that you are driving a little behind a cyclist.

Always check your blind spot for cyclists.

As always, pay special attention to a crosswalk.

As previously mentioned, we hope that any villager who uses multimodal trails will slow down, be more careful, and keep an eye on those who walk, ride or drive nearby. If everyone does their part and makes safety a top priority, the number of accidents and tragedies like those listed above will certainly decrease. That would be a great thing, and if every villager does their part, it can happen immediately.

Rescue workers responded to a golf cart accident near the Eisenhower recreation center in March 2016.