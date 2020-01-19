advertisement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday that the Union government was not in favor of laws that treated every company with suspicion.

“My first, and sincere, attempt today is to decriminalize everything that has to do with company law or related law,” she said, giving the Nani Palkhivala Centenary lecture on the “$ 5 trillion economy road map” . The lecture was organized by the Palkhivala Foundation in Chennai.

She pointed out that there were a number of corporate law departments that led to a criminal approach, i.e. fines or even prison sentences. The government also wanted to ensure that other laws such as the Income Tax Act or the Money Laundering Prevention Act did not have such an impact, she added.

Ms. Sitharaman responded to Tata Son’s chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, during the Nani Palkhivala Memorial lecture in Mumbai last week that there was micro management and suspicion, and what industry needed was surveillance and not suspicion. “I am impressed by Chandrasekaran’s comments. The road to a $ 5 trillion economy would be a lot easier if there is much more trust between government and companies,” she said.

The Minister of Finance gave a broader perspective on the achievement of the $ 5 trillion economy target, emphasizing reforms such as the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the divestment of public sector units and the professionalization of public sector banks, among others. sector.

In response to a public question about the credibility of government data and the decision to withhold the release of some data, Ms. Sitharaman said that it was a strange situation when people were inclined to quote one set of data, which was questioned on based on the methodology, to question the entire government dataset. She pointed out that the change from the base year of the calculation was something that was done periodically over many decades, and blaming Mr. Modi was unacceptable.

