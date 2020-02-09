From the Old West to World War II to the worlds of private eyes and super spies – and you dared to throw the Eveready battery off your shoulders in commercials – Robert Conrad made a career as a television star and a leading man. Whether Hawaiian Eye in the late 1950s, The Wild Wild West in the 1960s or Baa Baa Black Sheep and A Man Called Sloane in the 1970s (among others), he managed to make himself popular with generations of viewers. Now, at the age of 84, Robert died naturally.

He explained to Careerthoughts.com his career longevity, which spanned 50 years and, in addition to various television series, also included feature films and feature films. “I think I have been able to do different things.” When I was younger I was a singer. Then I came to Hollywood and became an actor. As part of my acting talent, I started directing and writing and it just kept going. When I was young I thought I would be the President of the Teamsters. When I got older I thought I was going to have a career as a singer. Then I fell into acting and it turned out to be the career I wanted. “

Warner Bros. / Kobal / Shutterstock

Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935 as Conrad Robert Falk. At the age of 15, he dropped out of school and started to become self-employed and to do various jobs, including driving a milk delivery truck and loading trucks for groupage transportation. During this time he also began studying theater studies at Northwestern University, which led to his full interest in an acting career. Due to the fact that people said he looked very much like James Dean, his first appearance posed in front of a theater in Chicago where the actor’s giant played.

He moved to California in 1957 and made a small part of the film Juvenile Jungle. This led to a contract with Warner Bros, which led him to record music because he was trained as a singer – the song “Bye Bye Baby” became a little hit for him. In 1959, he made guest TV appearances on a number of shows, including Bat Masterson, Maverick, Sea Hunt, and Colt .45.

His big breakthrough came in 1959 when he was cast as Detective Tom Lopaka in the Detective series 77 Sunset Strip, which ran on ABC from 1958 to 1964. He appeared in four episodes of the series and was then spun off into his own Hawaiian eye series.

Please scroll down to learn more about Robert Conrad