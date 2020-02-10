6th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A

First reading: Sir 15: 15-20

Second reading: 1 Corinthians 2: 6-10

Gospel reading: Mt 5: 17-20

“If you offer your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar and go. Reconciliate with your brother or sister first and then offer your gift “Says Jesus in the gospel reading this Sunday.

In 1994, almost a million Rwandans were killed in a few months, mostly ethnic Tutsis killed by ethnic Hutus. Immacul’e Ilibagiza, a young Catholic Tutsi woman who came home from college during Easter vacation, hid in a small bathroom with seven other women 90 days before murderers. I recommend her book Left to Tell.

She spent most of her time praying the rosary. “Whenever I reached the part of the Lord’s Prayer that called us to” forgive those who violate us, “I tried not to think about the killers because I knew I couldn’t forgive them,” she said.

“Why do you expect the impossible from me?” She asked God. “How can I forgive people who try to kill me, people who may have already slaughtered my family and friends?” (In fact, both her parents and three of her four brothers were tortured and killed.)

“It is not logical for me to forgive these murderers. Instead, let me pray for their victims, for those who have been raped, murdered and maimed. Let me pray for the orphans and widows … let me pray for justice. God, I’m going to ask you to punish these bad men, but I can’t forgive them. I just can’t. “

One night she heard screams not far from the house and then a baby cried. The killers had killed the mother and let her child die on the street. The child howled all night; his screams were weak in the morning and silent in the evening.

“I heard dogs growling nearby and shivering as I thought about how the baby’s life ended,” she said. “I prayed for God to receive the child’s innocent soul and then asked him, ‘How can I forgive people who would do this to an infant? ‘I heard his answer as clearly as if we were sitting in the same room conversation: “You are all my children … and the baby is with me now.” It was such a simple sentence, but it was the answer to the prayers I had been lost in for days. “

“In God’s eyes, the murderers were part of his family and deserved love and forgiveness. I knew that I could not ask God to love me if I did not want to love his children. At that moment I was praying for the murderers, so that their sins would be I prayed that God would make them recognize the terrible mistake of their ways before their lives ended on earth before they were held accountable for their deadly sins.

“I held onto my father ‘s rosary and asked God to help me, and again I heard his voice:” Forgive them; You dont know what you are doing. “That night I prayed with a clear conscience and a pure heart. For the first time since I entered the bathroom, I slept in peace. “

“If you want, you can keep the commandments,” reads the first reading on Sunday. “Life and death, good and evil and whatever you choose, are given to every person.”

Can we forgive our enemies? Is it really possible? We have to be careful here. God does not ask us to excuse, justify, overlook, or forget the evil they have done. He asks us to forgive it.

There is no comma in the Lord’s Prayer after we “forgive our guilt”. We will forgive our guilt exactly “how we forgive those who violate us”.

And let’s face it, the crimes against ourselves that we find the most difficult to forgive are probably the ones we are most guilty of.

