Nursing companies are calling on millennials to take in the thousands of children who urgently need a home.

The number of children in foster families is increasing, but the number of foster families is falling, and this year at least 8,500 caregivers will be needed across the UK.

Only three percent of foster families who signed up for Capstone Foster Care are younger than 30 years, compared to 58 percent who are 51 and older.

As such, they encourage young people to think about funding.

“The world is changing and we need more now to empower the younger generation,” said Connie Robertson-Gurie, a Capstone Foster nurse.

“Millennials think we are eco-warriors and can change the world. We like to think that we do our part to repair what the generation has left behind, and the funding gives you the perfect opportunity to do so.

“We have the future in our hands. We can make a change, and I think that’s the most attractive part of the funding.”

“We have the future in our hands” (picture archive)

(Image: Reach PLC)

Experts say millennials have properties that are inherently beneficial for grooming, including “energy and zest for life with less commitment”.

Amelia, 29, and her partner Crispin, 30, have a brother and sister in Manchester.

She says that concerns about missing travel and going out with friends are simply not true.

“Now it feels like there is more of a purpose, and everything I and my partner have done before can now be done with children. I can now get more out of life than I used to,” she says.

Amelia and Crispin have no children, but as a social worker, Crispin knows that younger nurses have to help with the current nursing crisis.

You started thinking about taking care of a three year old girl and a nine year old boy two years ago.

“I’ve never thought about maintaining this relationship,” says Amelia.

“But we asked ourselves, why don’t we do that? All the reasons why we didn’t care were selfish – with care we can now enjoy things overall.

“Our life really hasn’t changed much.”

She adds: “The best thing about support is seeing the positive difference in the children. Your reading improves and you are sincerely grateful that we take care of you.

“You even recently gave us a thank you card that you took care of it last week.”

Amelia says she can feed herself for the rest of her life and is still planning to continue if she has her own children.

“By just passing it on to family and friends, it has sparked conversations between couples about how people have always thought about promoting something but have never done anything about it,” she says.

“Everyone thinks about what older people do when their children leave home – because I did it too. But of course it doesn’t have to be that way. “

