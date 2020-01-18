advertisement

Aware of the fact that a couple from Nagercoil had buried their differences and lived together, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a divorce petition pending before the additional district judge, Nagercoil.

It heard the appeal brought by Nagercoil’s husband Solomom Banerji, who challenged the trial court’s order to grant £ 8,000 in maintenance to his wife and children. During the hearing it was announced that the couple had settled their differences amicably and lived together.

Taking into account the couple’s statement that was present in court, since the case was settled, Justice N. Sathish Kumar said the divorce petition pending before the lower court can be closed. Additional district judge, Nagercoil, is obliged to close the divorce petition as infructively as the case was settled amicably between the parties, the court said.

The court said that with regard to the appeal, the court had taken note of the actual scenario and granted the maintenance. Since both parties were living together, the issue of the execution of the order does not arise. However, the court said that if the husband fails to support his wife and children in the future, the court order can be enforced and enforced. The appeal has been rejected.

