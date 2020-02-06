Advertisement

Welcome back to Living 757, where the jokes flood and we keep the good times going!

We have another entertaining show for you, dear people. Guest presenter Allen joins the team when Quincy ends his comedy cruise. We discuss the outcome of The Big Game, talk about the rest of our weekend plans, and visit Quincy … who is really busy!

Our first guests this week are the comedians Lionel and Chuck! Lionel tells us about his # jokeaday challenge and discusses his upcoming events at Greenbrier Hyatt Place before Allen tests her witty humor with a guacamole challenge and the show gets to the point.

As an apology for the guacamole we return with Kristie from 50 Floor! Kristie and Ashley not only discuss what makes 50 Floor a breeze for your floor replacement needs, but also offer a 60% discount on materials in February!

Next we go on the catwalk with Luqman Haskett and his male models. Luqman’s mission is to teach men how to dress to impress. Check out his various styles for men’s fashion as his models and Allen pose.

Ashley and Allen then introduce Earl, who is here to demonstrate his magic mirror! This is not an ordinary mirror. This is the future of photo booths! Find out about the possibilities of the Magic Mirror and contact Earl to book the Magic Mirror for your next event!

At the weekend we sent Karen to the COVA Wine Fest in Virginia Beach to try the wines and spirits. However, there is no time to play without going to work. Karen was Karen was put to the test in a pounding contest where the loser had to drink the winner’s boot juice! Did Karen have the right stuff to prevail? Listen…

We then welcome our last guest of the evening, K’Bana Blaq, back! This time K’Bana accompanies us to showcase his musical talents and announce the release of his upcoming album. Turn on while he performs his original song “Colorfade”.

This is a wrap for us this week at Living 757. Be sure to send us your pictures of what you’re experiencing in the 757 to [email protected] so that we can appear on the show next week for Quincy Carr’s return !

