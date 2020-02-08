City supermarket workers tried to fight back after being attacked by a group of shoplifters.

The teenagers had tried to steal Food Plus in downtown Wigan when they faced a number of workers.

CCTV recordings from the Polish business show employees trying to find the items before one of the thugs shoots a bottle at them.

The group escapes from the business while the employees try to defend themselves.

But you go back to the door and see how you protest with a worker before spitting in her face.

It is just one of many targeted attacks on the business in Standishgate that have frightened employees before work.

The bosses in the store say a gang of up to 12 teenagers have been attacking them regularly over the past four months.

And the situation has gotten so bad that security personnel have been hired to protect their workers.

Dawid Sawko, area manager at Food Plus, said: “We are afraid they will do what they want and there is nothing to stop them.

“We tried to keep them from stealing, but they get angry and aggressive towards the employees.

“Most of our employees are women and try to find a fight.

“We feel powerless and don’t know what to do.”

According to Sawko, the store even had to spend £ 8,000 to repair windows and doors that the gang had smashed on four different occasions.

He says he has heard that other shops around the city center are also being attacked by the same group.

The damage to the door of the store caused

(Image: MEN)

In the shocking CCTV footage shot on January 16, the thugs can be seen stealing out of the store from the staff’s full view.

It is not the first time that employees have been targeted. Once a worker was chased home by the gang after his shift, while another had his car smashed.

Bats broke the Food Plus windows in Standishgate, Wigan

(Image: MEN)

Mr. Sawko said he was considering closing the shop earlier in the evening to protect his employees.

He explained: “We are on the main street but they come just before we close at 8pm when it is quiet.

“It has reached the point where our employees are afraid to go to work.

“It gets worse and worse. The group keeps getting bigger and they just keep coming back.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, the police were called to report an incident in a shop in Standishgate, Wigan.

“A group of six perpetrators damaged a window in the shop and threatened the staff.”